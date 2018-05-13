Buscar
Clasificaciones del Giro de Italia

EFE
13/05/2018 - 18:12
Redacción deportes, 10 may (EFE).- Clasificaciones del Giro de Italia tras la disputa de la novena etapa.

.- Clasificación de la etapa:

.1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott) 5h:54:13

.2. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) m.t

.3. Esteban Chaves (COL/Mitchelton-Scott) m.t

.4. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) a 4

.5. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Movistar) m.t

.6. Davide Formolo (ITA/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 10

.7. George Bennett (NZL/LottoNL-Jumbo) a 12

.8. Tom Dumoulin (HOL/Sunweb) m.t

.9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana m.t

10. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani a 24

---

23. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) a 1.07

.- Clasificación general:

.1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott) 37h:37:15

.2. Esteban Chaves (COL/Mitchelton-Scott) a 32

.3. Tom Dumoulin (HOL/Sunweb) a 38

.4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) a 45

.5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) a 57

.6. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Movistar) a 1:20

.7. George Bennett (NZL/LottoNL-Jumbo) a 1:33

.8. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) a 2:05

.9. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Astana) a 2:05

10. Michael Woods (CAN/Education First) a 2:25

----

11. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) a 2.27.

