Redacción deportes, 10 may (EFE).- Clasificaciones del Giro de Italia tras la disputa de la novena etapa.
.- Clasificación de la etapa:
.1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott) 5h:54:13
.2. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) m.t
.3. Esteban Chaves (COL/Mitchelton-Scott) m.t
.4. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) a 4
.5. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Movistar) m.t
.6. Davide Formolo (ITA/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 10
.7. George Bennett (NZL/LottoNL-Jumbo) a 12
.8. Tom Dumoulin (HOL/Sunweb) m.t
.9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana m.t
10. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani a 24
---
23. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) a 1.07
.- Clasificación general:
.1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott) 37h:37:15
.2. Esteban Chaves (COL/Mitchelton-Scott) a 32
.3. Tom Dumoulin (HOL/Sunweb) a 38
.4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) a 45
.5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) a 57
.6. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Movistar) a 1:20
.7. George Bennett (NZL/LottoNL-Jumbo) a 1:33
.8. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) a 2:05
.9. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Astana) a 2:05
10. Michael Woods (CAN/Education First) a 2:25
----
11. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) a 2.27.