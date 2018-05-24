Clasificaciones de la decimoctava etapa y de la general

Buscar
24/05/2018 - 18:02

Esta es la clasificación de etapa y de la general del Giro de Italia tras la disputa de su decimoctava etapa, disputada entre Abbiategrasso y Prato Nevoso sobre 196 kilómetros.

BARCELONA, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

--CLASIFICACIÓN DE ETAPA.

1. Maximilian Schachmann (ALE/Quick-Step Floors)4:55:42.

2. RUBÉN PLAZA (ESP/Israel Cycling Academy) a 10.

3. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/Androni) 16.

4. Christoph Pfingsten (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) 1:10.

5. Marco Marcato (ITA/UAE-Team Emirates) 1:26.

6. Michael Morkov (DIN/Quick-Step Floors)1:36.

7. Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin)1:52.

8. Jos Van Emden (HOL/LottoNL-Jumbo) 3:22.

9. Alex Turrin (ITA/Wilier Triestina) 3:29.

10. Davide Ballerini (ITA/Androni) 5:09.

--CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA GENERAL.

1. Simon Yates (GBR/Mitchelton-Scott)75:06:24.

2. Tom Dumoulin (HOL/Sunweb) a 28.

3. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) 2:43.

4. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 3:22.

5. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ)4:24.

6. Miguel Ángel López (COL/Astana) 4:54.

7. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) 5:09.

8. PELLO BILBAO (ESP/Astana) 5:54.

9. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Movistar) 5:59.

10. Patrick Konrad (AUT/Bora-Hansgrohe) 7:05.

