Intel to pay AMD $1.25 billion, settle disputes

12/11/2009 - 19:11

By David Lawsky

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - INTEL (INTC.NQ )Corp will pay rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc $1.25 billion to settle all outstanding legal disputes, in a move that could weaken antitrust regulatory action against Intel.

Shares of AMD jumped 22 percent on Thursday on news of the payment, which analysts expect the money-losing chipmaker to use to pay down some of its $3.2 billion of debt. Intel shares edged higher.

The settlement ends a global campaign that AMD has been waging against its larger rival that stretches back 12 years.

Regulators in Asia, Europe and the United States have taken action against Intel because of complaints by AMD that its business is being damaged by alleged anti-competitive behavior. Intel, the world's top chip company, makes 80 percent of the central processing units at the heart of personal computers.

AMD said it will withdraw all its regulatory complaints against Intel. The two companies also sealed a five-year cross-licensing deal and said they would give up any claims of breach from their previous license agreement.

Joanne Feeney of FTN Equity Capital Markets said the deal could stave off the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's pending decision to take action against Intel.

"It eliminates a large amount of uncertainty for both companies. $1.2 billion is a lot of money and I believe AMD will use it to accelerate their debt payment," she said.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said in a statement that the agency will review the settlement and could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation into Intel's practices.

Bert Foer, head of the American Antitrust Institute, said the settlement did not necessarily mean that the FTC will back down, pointing to other critics of Intel besides AMD.

New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo had separately filed an 83-page lawsuit last week asserting that Intel threatened and bribed companies to avoid AMD. A source familiar with the matter said the AMD-Intel settlement does not change the attorney general's complaint.

GLOBAL SETTLEMENT

AMD said it will drop all pending litigation against Intel, including a case in the U.S. District Court in Delaware and two cases pending in Japan.

AMD said the settlement creates a level playing field and called the deal "a pivot from war to peace," though noting that some narrow issues on Intel rebates remain.

The deal paves the way for AMD, which reported its 12th consecutive quarterly loss last month, to become a true "fabless" producer, without owning a chip making plant.

AMD had spun off its factories into GlobalFoundries, but was forced to maintain a majority ownership because of existing licensing provisions.

An independent GlobalFoundries is expected to combine with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd in Singapore because both companies have large investments from Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund. That can happen once GlobalFoundries overcomes some technical requirements.

"While this agreement is going to be transformational for the industry and the way it operates, the industry isn't going to change like a light switch," said AMD CEO Dirk Meyer.

"It will take time for people to understand how operating conditions in the processor business have changed. But make no mistake, they have changed," he said.

The rise in AMD's share price lifted its market value to about $4.4 billion from $3.6 billion.

For Intel, the deal is seen tamping down legal pressure that had become an increasing distraction, of the kind that has dogged Microsoft Corp for years.

Intel Chief Executive Paul Otellini said it eliminated the danger of an even larger treble-damages-finding by a jury. He continued to deny that Intel had done anything illegal.

"From our side, we won't do those things, we haven't done those things, and we won't do them going forward," Otellini said.

"We strongly disagree with the New York Attorney General's case, and believe the complaint is entirely without merit. Discounting and rebates are standard business practices and perfectly legal."

Intel adjusted its fourth-quarter outlook due to the settlement, raising its spending forecast to $4.2 billion from $2.9 billion. It said its effective tax rate would be about 20 percent, down from 26 percent.

European Commission spokesman Jonathan Todd said the EC has taken note of the Intel-AMD deal and will "vigorously monitor" Intel's compliance with a May 2009 ruling in which the commission fined Intel $1.2 million.

Shares of AMD jumped 22 percent to $6.50 on the New York Stock Exchange. Intel shares fell 3 cents to $19.81 on Nasdaq.

(Additional reporting by Steve Eder in New York, Yun Chee Foo in Brussels and Ian Sherr in San Francisco)

(Writing by Tiffany Wu; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman, Phil Berlowitz)