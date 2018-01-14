Palmarés del torneo masculino

Este es el palmarés del cuadro masculino del Abierto de Australia, primer 'Grand Slam' de la temporada, que se disputa desde este lunes 15 hasta el 28 de enero.
AÑO CAMPEÓN FINALISTA RESULTADO.
1905 Rodney Heath Arthur Curtis4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.
1906 Anthony Wilding Harry Parker 6-0 6-4 6-4.
1907 Horace Rice Harry Parker 6-3 6-4 6-4.
1908 Fred Alexander Alfred Dunlop 3-6 3-6 6-0 6-2 6-3.
1909 Anthony Wilding Ernie Parker 6-1 7-5 6-2.
1910 Rodney Heath Horace Rice6-4 6-3 6-2.
1911 Norman Brookes Horace Rice6-1 6-2 6-3.
1912 James Parke Alfred Beamish 3-6 6-3 1-6 6-1 7-5.
1913 Ernie Parker Harry Parker 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-2.
1914 Arthur O'Hara Wood Gerald Patterson6-4 6-3 5-7 6-1.
1915 Francis Lowe Horace Rice 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-4.
1916 No se disputó el torneo.
1917 No se disputó el torneo.
1918 No se disputó el torneo.
1919 Algernon Kingscote Eric Pockley 6-4 6-0 6-3.
1920 Pat O'Hara Wood Ron Thomas 6-3 4-6 6-8 6-1 6-3.
1921 Rhys Gemmell Alf Hedeman7-5 6-1 6-4.
1922 James AndersonGerald Patterson 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2.
1923 Pat O'Hara Wood Bert St John 6-1 6-1 6-3.
1924 James AndersonRichard Schlesinger 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3.
1925 James Anderson Gerald Patterson 11-9 2-6 6-2 6-3.
1926 John Hawkes Jim Willard6-1 6-3 6-1.
1927 Gerald PattersonJohn Hawkes 3-6 6-4 3-6 18-16 6-3.
1928 Jean Borotra Jack Cummings 6-4 6-1 4-6 5-7 6-3.
1929 John Gregory Richard Schlesinger 6-2 6-2 5-7 7-5.
1930 Gar Moon Harry Hopman 6-3 6-1 6-3.
1931 Jack CrawfordHarry Hopman 6-4 6-2 2-6 6-1.
1932 Jack CrawfordHarry Hopman4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-1.
1933 Jack CrawfordKeith Gledhill 2-6 7-5 6-3 6-2.
1934 Fred PerryJack Crawford 6-3 7-5 6-1.
1935 Jack CrawfordFred Perry2-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.
1936 Adrian Quist Jack Crawford 6-2 6-3 4-6 3-6 9-7.
1937 Viv McGrath John Bromwich 6-3 1-6 6-0 2-6 6-1.
1938 Don Budge John Bromwich 6-4 6-2 6-1.
1939 John BromwichAdrian Quist 6-4 6-1 6-3.
1940 Adrian Quist Jack Crawford 6-3 6-1 6-2.
1941 No se disputó el torneo.
1942 No se disputó el torneo.
1943 No se disputó el torneo.
1944 No se disputó el torneo.
1945 No se disputó el torneo.
1946 John BromwichDinny Pails 5-7 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-2.
1947 Dinny Pails John Bromwich 4-6 6-4 3-6 7-5 8-6.
1948 Adrian Quist John Bromwich 6-4 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-3.
1949 Frank SedgmanJohn Bromwich 6-3 6-2 6-2.
1950 Frank SedgmanKen McGregor 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-1.
1951 Dick Savitt Ken McGregor 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-1.
1952 Ken McGregor Frank Sedgman 7-5 12-10 2-6 6-2.
1953 Ken Rosewall Mervyn Rose6-0 6-3 6-4.
1954 Mervyn Rose Rex Hartwig 6-2 0-6 6-4 6-2.
1955 Ken Rosewall Lew Hoad9-7 6-4 6-4.
1956 Lew Hoad Ken Rosewall 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-5.
1957 Ashley CooperNeale Fraser6-3 9-11 6-4 6-2.
1958 Ashley CooperMal Anderson 7-5 6-3 6-4.
1959 Alex Olmedo Neale Fraser 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3.
1960 Rod Laver Neale Fraser5-7 3-6 6-3 8-6 8-6.
1961 Roy Emerson Rod Laver 1-6 6-3 7-5 6-4.
1962 Rod Laver Roy Emerson 8-6 0-6 6-4 6-4.
1963 Roy Emerson Ken Fletcher 6-3 6-3 6-1.
1964 Roy Emerson Fred Stolle6-3 6-4 6-2.
1965 Roy Emerson Fred Stolle 7-9 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-1.
1966 Roy Emerson Arthur Ashe 6-4 6-8 6-2 6-3.
1967 Roy Emerson Arthur Ashe6-4 6-1 6-4.
1968 William Bowrey JUAN GISBERT 7-5 2-6 9-7 6-4.
1969 Rod Laver ANDRÉS GIMENO 6-3 6-4 7-5.
1970 Arthur Ashe Dick Crealy6-4 9-7 6-2.
1971 Ken Rosewall Arthur Ashe6-1 7-5 6-3.
1972 Ken Rosewall Mal Anderson 7-6 6-3 7-5.
1973 John NewcombeOnny Parun6-3 6-7 7-5 6-1.
1974 Jimmy ConnorsPhil Dent 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-3.
1975 John NewcombeJimmy Connors7-5 3-6 6-4 7-5.
1976 Mark Edmondson John Newcombe6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1.
1977 Roscoe TannerGuillermo Vilas 6-3 6-3 6-3 (enero).
1977 Vitas GerulaitisJohn Lloyd 6-3 7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2 (diciembre).
1978 Guillermo Vilas John Marks6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3.
1979 Guillermo Vilas John Sadri 7-6 6-3 6-2.
1980 Brian TeacherKim Warwick7-5 7-6 6-3.
1981 Johan Kriek Steve Denton 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4.
1982 Johan Kriek Steve Denton 6-3 6-3 6-2.
1983 Mats WilanderIvan Lendl 6-1 6-4 6-4.
1984 Mats WilanderKevin Curren 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-2.
1985 Stefan EdbergMats Wilander 6-4 6-3 6-3.
1986 No se disputó el torneo.
1987 Stefan EdbergPat Cash 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3.
1988 Mats WilanderPat Cash 6-3 6-7 3-6 6-1 8-6.
1989 Ivan LendlMiloslav Mecir6-2 6-2 6-2.
1990 Ivan LendlStefan Edberg4-6 7-6 5-2 ret.
1991 Boris Becker Ivan Lendl1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.
1992 Jim Courier Stefan Edberg6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2.
1993 Jim Courier Stefan Edberg6-2 6-1 2-6 7-5.
1994 Pete Sampras Todd Martin7-6 6-4 6-4.
1995 Andre Agassi Pete Sampras 4-6 6-1 7-6 6-4.
1996 Boris Becker Michael Chang6-2 6-4 2-6 6-2.
1997 Pete Sampras CARLOS MOYÀ6-2 6-3 6-3.
1998 Petr KordaMarcelo Ríos 6-2 6-2 6-2.
1999 Yevgeny Kafelnikov Thomas Enqvist 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6.
2000 Andre Agassi Yevgeny Kafelnikov 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.
2001 Andre Agassi Arnaud Clement6-4 6-2 6-2.
2002 Thomas JohanssonMarat Safin 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(4).
2003 Andre Agassi Rainer Schüttler 6-2 6-2 6-1.
2004 Roger FedererMarat Safin7-6(3) 6-4 6-2.
2005 Marat Safin Lleyton Hewitt 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.
2006 Roger FedererMarcos Baghdatis5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2.
2007 Roger FedererFernando González7-6(2) 6-4 6-4.
2008 Novak Djokovic Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6.
2009 RAFA NADALRoger Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2.
2010 Roger FedererAndy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.
2011 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
2012 Novak Djokovic RAFA NADAL 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5.
2013 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2.
2014 Slanislas Wawrinka RAFA NADAL6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3.
2015 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0.
2016 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(3).
2017 Roger FedererRAFA NADAL 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3.