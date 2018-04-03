El arte de convertir plátanos en auténticas obras maestras

Lo que te hace un verdadero artista, no es sólo la particular habilidad para pintar un paisaje o para esculpir un rostro, sino tener ideas diferentes y creativas. A veces el ingenio puede ser brillante o muy simple. ¿Quién no ha jugado alguna vez con la cáscara de alguna fruta cortándola en pedazos cada vez más pequeños? Bueno, si nunca lo has hecho, has perdido la oportunidad de ser una estrella.
Stephan Brusche, bajo el apodo de ISteef, es un artista holandés que ha estado dibujando sobre cáscaras de plátano durante casi 7 años. Al dibujar y cortar, este artista convierte los plátanos en obras de arte, demostrando que la creatividad no tiene límites.
Brusche descubrió accidentalmente que algunas frutas podrían servir como lienzo: "Un día comencé a comer frutas y me sorprendió lo suave que fluye un bolígrafo en la cáscara. Es un proceso realmente satisfactorio. De vez en cuando uso otras frutas, pero el plátano sigue siendo mi favorito".
Lo que comenzó por satisfacción propia, ahora se encuentra con más de 79 mil seguidores en Instagram que adoran su trabajo porque es sencillo, original y creativo.
???? ???? The Last Supper - A new edit of my 2015 version. To see the old version, just swipe left to see it. And if you swipe again you'll see my very first attempt to put this on a banana way back in 2013. And as a bonus you can also check the version in did on an egg in 2016. #throwbackthursday #LeonardoDaVinci #biblebanana
This is a detail from #TheCreationOfAdam. A #fresco painting by #Michelangelo, which forms part of the #SistineChapel's ceiling, painted c. 15081512. It illustrates the #Biblical creation narrative from the Book of #Genesis in which God breathes life into #Adam, the first man. Some personal thoughts. For me God didn't only give life, but also the gift to be a creator. To be creative. As we are made in God's image it makes sense to me. And it drives me to be as creative as I can be. Also, when I look at Gods creation, nature, animals, space, it's full of wonder and uniqueness. Not one thing is exactly the same, not even snowflakes. It's one big testimony of diversity. So it's okay to be different, because everyone is suppose to be different. #fruitdoodle #biblebanana
Deja tu comentario