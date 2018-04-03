Buscar
El Atlético de Madrid ya tiene sustituto para Griezmann si ficha por el Barcelona

El arte de convertir plátanos en auténticas obras maestras

ecodiario.jpg
EcoDiario.es
3/04/2018 - 14:51
0 Comentarios
  • Al dibujar y cortar sobre el plátano, demuestra que la creatividad no tiene límites
  • Descubrió accidentalmente que algunas frutas podrían servir como lienzo
Cáscara de plátano. Imagen: Instagram/ISteef

Lo que te hace un verdadero artista, no es sólo la particular habilidad para pintar un paisaje o para esculpir un rostro, sino tener ideas diferentes y creativas. A veces el ingenio puede ser brillante o muy simple. ¿Quién no ha jugado alguna vez con la cáscara de alguna fruta cortándola en pedazos cada vez más pequeños? Bueno, si nunca lo has hecho, has perdido la oportunidad de ser una estrella.

Stephan Brusche, bajo el apodo de ISteef, es un artista holandés que ha estado dibujando sobre cáscaras de plátano durante casi 7 años. Al dibujar y cortar, este artista convierte los plátanos en obras de arte, demostrando que la creatividad no tiene límites.

Brusche descubrió accidentalmente que algunas frutas podrían servir como lienzo: "Un día comencé a comer frutas y me sorprendió lo suave que fluye un bolígrafo en la cáscara. Es un proceso realmente satisfactorio. De vez en cuando uso otras frutas, pero el plátano sigue siendo mi favorito".

Lo que comenzó por satisfacción propia, ahora se encuentra con más de 79 mil seguidores en Instagram que adoran su trabajo porque es sencillo, original y creativo.

This ghost dressed up as a banana ????????#WHPpretend #ghost #banana #halloween

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it's Tuesday! #random #tuesday #fruitdoodle

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

Time to chill #tgif #gnome #chill

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

???? Who would you like to see getting abducted by aliens? #bye

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

???? #throwbackthursday #fruitdoodle #octopus Shoutout to @octonation

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

Drawing Hands on Bananas #Escher #fruitdoodle

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

Sunday #recharge #fruitdoodle

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

This is a detail from #TheCreationOfAdam. A #fresco painting by #Michelangelo, which forms part of the #SistineChapel's ceiling, painted c. 15081512. It illustrates the #Biblical creation narrative from the Book of #Genesis in which God breathes life into #Adam, the first man. Some personal thoughts. For me God didn't only give life, but also the gift to be a creator. To be creative. As we are made in God's image it makes sense to me. And it drives me to be as creative as I can be. Also, when I look at Gods creation, nature, animals, space, it's full of wonder and uniqueness. Not one thing is exactly the same, not even snowflakes. It's one big testimony of diversity. So it's okay to be different, because everyone is suppose to be different. #fruitdoodle #biblebanana

Una publicación compartida de Stephan Brusche (@isteef) el

