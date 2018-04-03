El arte de convertir plátanos en auténticas obras maestras

Al dibujar y cortar sobre el plátano, demuestra que la creatividad no tiene límites

Descubrió accidentalmente que algunas frutas podrían servir como lienzo

Cáscara de plátano. Imagen: Instagram/ISteef

Lo que te hace un verdadero artista, no es sólo la particular habilidad para pintar un paisaje o para esculpir un rostro, sino tener ideas diferentes y creativas. A veces el ingenio puede ser brillante o muy simple. ¿Quién no ha jugado alguna vez con la cáscara de alguna fruta cortándola en pedazos cada vez más pequeños? Bueno, si nunca lo has hecho, has perdido la oportunidad de ser una estrella.

Stephan Brusche, bajo el apodo de ISteef, es un artista holandés que ha estado dibujando sobre cáscaras de plátano durante casi 7 años. Al dibujar y cortar, este artista convierte los plátanos en obras de arte, demostrando que la creatividad no tiene límites.

Brusche descubrió accidentalmente que algunas frutas podrían servir como lienzo: "Un día comencé a comer frutas y me sorprendió lo suave que fluye un bolígrafo en la cáscara. Es un proceso realmente satisfactorio. De vez en cuando uso otras frutas, pero el plátano sigue siendo mi favorito".

Lo que comenzó por satisfacción propia, ahora se encuentra con más de 79 mil seguidores en Instagram que adoran su trabajo porque es sencillo, original y creativo.

