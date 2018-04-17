Esta madre juega con la comida para que sus hijos coman de todo

Enseñar a los niños a comer de todo no es una tarea especialmente sencilla, pero sí muy necesaria en su desarrollo. Las verduras, las legumbres y los pescados son algunos de los alimentos que más se resisten al paladar de nuestros pequeños y, sin embargo, son fundamentales para un crecimiento saludable.
Los más pequeños de la casa son los comensales más quisquillosos. No les importa si eres el mejor cocinero del mundo: si la comida no les entra por los ojos, simplemente no la comerán. Padres, madres y abuelos que han estado cocinando toda la vida podrán afirmar que los niños son los paladares más difíciles de complacer en una familia.
Es precisamente en ese aspecto en el cual ha incidido Laleh Momedi, una madre australiana que tiene dos hijos: Jacob de 4 años y Charlie de 5 meses. A su hijo más mayor le costaba comer, por lo que decidió convertir las comidas en verdaderas obras de arte para llamar la atención del pequeño Jacob.
La madre inspira las comidas en dibujos animados o en películas de su gusto. Su éxito fue tal con la creación del blog Jacob's Food Diaries (Diario de comidas de Jacob), que pronto se hicieron virales sus perfiles de redes sociales como Instagram.
Sin lugar a dudas, la idea detrás de Jacob's Food Diaries es inspirar a otros padres y madres para que sean creativos a la hora de cocinar recetas saludables a sus pequeños. Sus creaciones van desde un postre a base de uvas que recrean a la mismísima Rana Gustavo, pasando por plato de salmón con arroz que representa a Patricio de la famosa serie infantil Bob Esponja.
KERMIT from THE MUPPETS Grapes, apples, cucumber and bocconcini We had a grape time creating Kermit out of these delicious @sunworldgrapesau ! ???? These grapes are seriously the most juiciest grapes we have ever had- the best part they are seedless! - and we know how kids feel about grape seeds! ???? Stone: #Neolith Estatuario from @cdkstone . . . . . #sunworldgrapesau #grapes #kermit #kermitthefrog #disneyanimation #foodart #food #art #fruit #beautifulcuisines #grapes #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #foodies #creative
LOTSO, WOODY, HAMM and REX from TOY STORY Spelt toast with an assortment of toppings Which one is your favourite? ???????? Placed on the amazing #Neolith Beton stone from @cdkstone . . . . #toystory #pixar #toast #avocado #disneyanimation #foodart #food #art#organic #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats#foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed#buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood#food52 #foodandwine #superfoods#mybhg #foodies #creative #spelt
BELLE from BEAUTY & THE BEAST Waygu Souvalaki . Placed on the beautiful #Neolith Estatuario from @cdkstone .#beautyandthebeast #disneyprincess #disneyanimation #foodart #food #art #organic #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #mybhg #foodies #creative #waygu
BRAINY SMURF from THE SMURFS Spelt pancakes (dyed blue using the AMAZING @matcha.blue) with banana and apple . Placed on the beautiful #Neolith Estatuario stone from @cdkstone . . . . . #smurfs #brainysmurf #gargamel #fredarmisen #matcha #matchablue #foodart #food #art #organic #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #mybhg #foodies #creative #pancakes
WINNIE THE POOH Sweet potato spelt gnocchi with Napoli + spinach sauce . . . . . . . #winniethepooh #disney #disneyanimation #disneyart #organic #healthy #foodart #apple #buzzfeed #spelt #funfood #instafood #pooh #gnocchi #pixar #food #pasta #instagood #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine
PATRICK from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Smoked salmon and avocado sushi ???????????? . . . . #foodart #nickelodeon #spongebob #spongebobsquarepants #food #art #organic #sushi #smokedsalmon #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #mybhg #foodies #creative #kawaii
A few weeks ago we went and watched @pixarcoco and all I can say is WOW! What an amazing movie - I bawled my eyes out! Seriously @leeunkrich and the guys at @disney and @pixar are absolute geniuses! We can't wait to make more of the amazing characters from Coco but for now here is one of our favourites - MIGUEL RIVERA from COCO Wholemeal wrap with cream cheese, black sesame seeds and red capsicum . . . . . #pixar #disney #coco #cocopixar #leeunkrich #dayofthedead #healthy #disney #pixar#foodart #angel #pixar #carlandellie #disneysup #potatoes#beetroot #organic #disneyart #feedfeed#buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help#gloobyfood #food52 #edibleart #art
Today marks the 10 year anniversary of Heath Ledger's death. I have never been interested in Superhero movies or action movies but I remember watching him play The Joker in #TheDarkKnight and I was just mesmerised by his performance! Here is our tribute to #HeathLedger Mash potato, cream cheese, purple cabbage, sweet potato noodles, sesame seeds RIP Heath- never forgotten. . . . . . #Batman #thejoker #heathledger #10yearanniversary #tribute #food #foodart #art #warnerbrothers #warnerbros #thegooddieyoung #feedfeed#buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood#arts_help#gloobyfood #food52 #edibleart#art
Wishing our dear friends in the #USA a #happythanksgiving! Enjoy the delicious food, laugh with your loved ones, cherish these moments and most importantly stay safe! Much love xx CARL from UP Stuffed Roasted Poussin ???????? . . . . #christmas #festive #sillyseason #tistheseason #roast #poussin #healthy #disney #pixar #foodart #pixar #carlandellie #disneysup #potatoes #beetroot #garlic #carrots #organic #disneyart #feedfeed #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #edibleart #art #purposetourmerch #purposetour
Cannot wait for The lion King film to come out next year! The cast looks AMAZING! Until then... SCAR from THE LION KING Dahl( lentils) with wild rice and mash potato . . . . . #thelionking #scar #disney #disneyanimation #foodart #food #art #organic #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #mybhg #beyonce
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Hokken noodles with honey soy chicken, enoki mushrooms, tofu and peas . . . . . #foodart #nickelodeon #spongebob #spongebobsquarepants #food #art #organic #noodle #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #mybhg #foodies #creative #tofu #hokkennoodles
NEMO from FINDING NEMO Dahl with wild rice and hidden mash Plate by @boboandboo . . . . . #foodart #food #art #organic #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #mybhg #foodies #creative #dahl #lentils #vegetarian #pixar #nemo #findingnemo #disney
ANGER from INSIDE OUT Dolmeh - stuffed capsicum ( brown rice, lentils, sultanas, carrots) . Traditionally the capsicum is cooked however Jacob prefers it raw as he prefers the crunch! . Plate by @boboandboo . #insideout #petedocter #ronniedelcarmen #disney #pixar #foodart #foodartist #whati8today #heresmyfood #organic #feedfeed #theellenshow #goodfoodkawaii#funfood #instafood #food #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #iranian #iranianfood
Self portrait of me after the week I have had ???????? SULLY from MONSTERS INC Cold noodles with organic eggs, carrots, purple cabbage and radish. Sully has been dyed blue using the amazing @matcha.blue - this organic product is seriously AMAZING! The different shades of blue that can be achieved is incredible- you can even use it in mash potato! And no this is not an ad ???? . . . . . . #monstersinc #sully #jamespsullivan #disney #disneyfood #pixar #organic #matcha #food #art #foodie #healthyfood #love #healthyfoodshare #foodart #disneyanimation #disneyart #instagood #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #arts_help
