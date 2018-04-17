Esta madre juega con la comida para que sus hijos coman de todo

Enseñar a los niños a comer sano es de todo menos fácil

Son los paladares más difíciles de complacer en una familia

Comida en cuestión. Imagen: Instagram/jacobs_food_diaries

Enseñar a los niños a comer de todo no es una tarea especialmente sencilla, pero sí muy necesaria en su desarrollo. Las verduras, las legumbres y los pescados son algunos de los alimentos que más se resisten al paladar de nuestros pequeños y, sin embargo, son fundamentales para un crecimiento saludable.

Los más pequeños de la casa son los comensales más quisquillosos. No les importa si eres el mejor cocinero del mundo: si la comida no les entra por los ojos, simplemente no la comerán. Padres, madres y abuelos que han estado cocinando toda la vida podrán afirmar que los niños son los paladares más difíciles de complacer en una familia.

Es precisamente en ese aspecto en el cual ha incidido Laleh Momedi, una madre australiana que tiene dos hijos: Jacob de 4 años y Charlie de 5 meses. A su hijo más mayor le costaba comer, por lo que decidió convertir las comidas en verdaderas obras de arte para llamar la atención del pequeño Jacob.

La madre inspira las comidas en dibujos animados o en películas de su gusto. Su éxito fue tal con la creación del blog Jacob's Food Diaries (Diario de comidas de Jacob), que pronto se hicieron virales sus perfiles de redes sociales como Instagram.

Sin lugar a dudas, la idea detrás de Jacob's Food Diaries es inspirar a otros padres y madres para que sean creativos a la hora de cocinar recetas saludables a sus pequeños. Sus creaciones van desde un postre a base de uvas que recrean a la mismísima Rana Gustavo, pasando por plato de salmón con arroz que representa a Patricio de la famosa serie infantil Bob Esponja.