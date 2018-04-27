Estas imágenes demuestran que todo lo que ves en Instagram es mentira

Abdómenes y glúteos perfectamente tonificados. Es así cómo lucen muchos influencers que se toman selfies para enseñarnos los resultados de horas de dedicación en el gimnasio, de su gran esfuerzo ante unos cuidados muy estrictos. No obstante, no todo lo que brilla es oro, así que no te dejes llevar por todo lo que ves en Internet.
Instagram impregna todos los aspectos de la vida moderna y, lo más seguro, es que estés más que familiarizado con el arte de emplear el filtro fotográfico correcto para convertir una foto ordinaria en una extraordinaria con muchos 'me gusta'.
Para aquellos que no están tan al tanto de esta red social, ésta habilidad es el modus operandi de algunos influencers de moda increíblemente fotogénicos, de fanáticos del fitness y de los mejores candidatos a nominaciones gastronómicas.
Y a pesar de que puede ser una red social llena de imágenes artísticas de lugares que queremos visitar, recetas que queremos probar y de personas que nos gustaría ser, existe una dura realidad. Muchas fotografías promueven ideales y expectativas totalmente irreales que nunca se pueden lograr y que solo conducen a sentimientos de inadecuación e infelicidad.
Es por ello que la estrella del fitness Imrececen usa su popularidad en las redes para desvelar los secretos que esconden los cuerpos perfectos que inundan Internet. Harta de los estrictos cánones de belleza, la bloguera británica comparte con sus seguidores el antes y el después de las fotos de Instagram, donde aparece sin forzar posturas, sin filtros y sin retoques.
??First thing my mum said when I showed her these pictures: "wow, that's a great transformation! When did you take the before picture?" Me: "this morning"???? So just a little reminder: It really is that simple to completely change the way your body looks in seconds!!?? . Although I called the right pic "posing" I want to clarify that posing is also BAD posture. Walking around like that al day isn't good for your body at all! Back arched, hip pushed to the side & flexing so hard I'd almost shit myself???? . Some of you might think the left pic is and exaggeration but truth is I used to walk around like that. Yes I was a total sloucher???? Slouching isn't good for your body either. The rounded shoulders, arms pushed against the body and feet so close to each other that they almost become one???? It just screams; I DON'T WANT TO BE HERE! DON'T LOOK AT ME! And that's exactly why I used to stand like that ???? . Making your body "smaller" can make it feel like no one can see you???? Guess what?? We can still see you!???? I used to be so insecure that hiding somewhere in the corner & slouching to be as little as possible seemed like the best thing to do. That way I hoped no one would notice me???????? . For all who feel like they need to hide too: you don't!! You are allowed to be here & to be seen! You are freaking amazing and super beautiful! Stand up straight & proud and say: HERE I AM!! Walk into the room and OWN IT!???????? . The way you stand actually influences the way you feel! I felt proud whilst posing but slouching instantly made me feel little and shy again???? Next time you go somewhere and you feel insecure pay some attention to your posture! Be proud! . Posing is a great thing but please remember that even "instamodels" don't walk around posing all day. It's simply impossible! In real life I'm somewhere in between those two pictures! Not slouching but also not posing. Unless it's picture time of course. Then you better get ready for me to do my super hero poses! ???????? (Where's that Wonder Woman emoji when you need it)???? . Anyway, get to know your body and stand proud! YOU DESERVE TO BE SEEN! YOU ARE ENOUGH! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!?? Now tag another beautiful human being!???? #imreswarriors
??DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"?? I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one???? I find this one kinda hilarious????chilling by the pool instagram vs real life???? . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat????????? Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair????? . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it???? Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat???????? Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved???? If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!?? I'd choose marble ones???????????? . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs???? I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. ???? . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now???? Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard???? I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!????????) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog???? What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing???? I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time???? Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!???????? . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! ???? vs ???? = both yummy????????
??IMPORTANT MESSAGE??My Natural shape vs photoshop???? But guess what, also my natural shape vs someone else's natural shape!!! . This whole "look what photoshop can do" hype is great but we actually have to keep it real too. Yes more real than just showing our OWN natural shape vs photoshop. I posted about the subject a month ago but I'm just gonna harrass you with it again cause I find it so important???????? . See this is MY natural shape. Nothing wrong with it but I don't have that ?shape. HOWEVER, there are women who do! Just because someone's body is different than yours doesn't mean they had plastic surgery or it's photoshopped???????? . It's sad that people are claiming that all bodies you think are "goals" are fake or photoshopped cause that's not the truth???????? There are women out there with hourglass figures, there are women which have completely transformed their bodies??????????????????? . Imagine a woman being insecure about her natural? shape who keeps getting comments saying: stop photoshopping your pics, it looks ugly af. Or a woman who put years of hard work into her body getting comments it's "fake"??????????? That hurts doesn't it????? . I'm posting this cause I want you to realise there are all kinds of bodies and they're all equally beautiful! Yes you can lose weight or grow a booty but that doesn't make you beautiful???????? It just changes you, the beauty was already there! It's okay to have physical goals but always rember that you are beautiful no matter what! The most beautiful women are happy women!? . It's important to know that photoshop is present but that doesn't mean everything is suddenly fake. Also I know you mean well but I don't need to hear that I don't need photoshop cause my own body looks "better" than the curvy one. They are just different body types and they're both beautiful! So is the shape with a little "less curves" than I have! ALL BEAUTIFUL! ?? . Curvy isn't better than skinny & skinny isn't better than curvy???????? They're different, that's it! STOP COMPARING YOUR BODY TO OTHERS! I was born with this body and I'm proud of it. Now go be proud of your body!? Raise your hand if you think all bodies are beautiful!???????? #imreswarriors
????THE DIFFERENCE LIGHTING CAN MAKE!????Do you ever feel pretty happy with your body one moment, but then you see yourself in different lighting and suddenly those happy feelings fade away and insecurity hits you????? NOT NECESSARY AT ALL!???????? . Let me tell you one thing; it's 100% normal that your body looks different when the lighting changes. It happens to all of us since we simply can't bring that "perfect" lighting around with us. The reason why it seems like all "insta models" do look "amazing" all the time is just cause they only post pictures with lighting that they like??????????? . I like my body equally in these pictures, simply cause both are my body and both are beautiful???? Ok except for the fact that my eyes make me look like a demon on the left???? It's probably cause I'd died from flexing too hard???? . I used to get upset if my abs didn't show in pics but now I know it's just simple physics. In the left picture there's an artificial light shining so bright that most shades dissapear???? on the right there's only natural light leaving room for shades which give that definition???????? . Whether or not your definition will show is all about the brightness and angle of the light source!!!?????? . Know that your body is beautiful in all lights, all shapes, all colors and just all everything! Own your body for it's the only one you'll ever have!? . Oh and for the caption obviouses; yes these are different pictures but they were taken at the same time of the day. I'm flexing in both and my pose is the same. As far as it's possible to stand exactly the same way though???? Sadly I don't have an assistant so I really did have to move myself to turn on that light???? ??????????? . Anyway, to all my lovely girls who think they need to be perfect all the time; YOU ALREADY ARE! Abs or no abs, big butt or small butt, tiny or tall, you are beautiful!? You don't need that perfect lighting???????? GO SHINE YOUR OWN LIGHT!????? WHO'S READY TO SHINE?????????????????????????? TAG YOUR SHINE BUDDY!????
"GOALS" VS "FATROLLS" ???? To anyone who calls me "goals" or "perfection" when they see that left picture or other pictures of me on insta: just know that if this left picture is your "goal" the right one should be too!!! Both me, both beautiful and only taken minutes apart. So this is actually GOALS VS GOALS!! ? . ????New video is up on my Youtube called "can you get rid of all skinfold & fatrolls?" Make sure you watch it if you've been feeling a bit down because whenever you sit rolls show up. Direct link is in my bio!???? . If instagram was a river and you went fishing the main thing you'd catch would be "flattering pictures" & "flexed bodies"???????? Realise that you only see part of someone when you scroll through their account! ???? . When I look at these pictures I see a beautiful girl in both of them!? It took me years though to learn to accept my body the way it is and I'm still learning to love it more every single day!? . So why do we mainly post pictures like the left one? I think everyone has their own reason. It could be insecurity but it could also be to show off hard work!???????? . In the end we all need to learn that we are beautiful no matter what! A year ago I would have instantly deleted that picture on the right???? And now? Do you see that giant smile? It's me smiling at myself in the mirror. I could see every roll, fold or whatever and thought; "you know what girl? You are beautiful!" ?? . Don't let some rolls hold you back in life!???????? Only avoid going to parties cause you're at home eating cinnamon rolls, not because of some silly fatrolls! . . Showing you a very realistic shapecheck in my Youtube video without hiding any rolls or folds. Damn even pulling them rolls so hard that they bounce back when I let go of them. Should have slow motioned that part! Would have been hilarious!???????? . Know that you don't need to lose weight or reach that "goal body" to be beautiful???????? YOU ARE ALREADY BEAUTIFUL! Open your eyes and see how amazing you are! I wanna see you shine! I want you to see your own beauty! Walk to that mirror and tell yourself; I AM BEAUTIFUL!???? . (Maybe also tell your mum that she's beautiful since it's mothersday!)????
???????????? By now you've probably seen one of these kinda pics before but I was so amazed myself that I just had to share. Look at the difference between me coming straight out of bed and me in the evening????? . . We all know there are only 2 reasonable explanations. 1. My stomach is kinda bloated due to all the food it had to digest during the day???? 2. I got abducted & impregnated by aliens???? Although I'd love to see what my half alien baby would look like lets talk about option nr 1 aka bloating???????? . Although most of us instagirls seem to have a flat tummy 24/7 we really don't. Most pictures on the internet are posed and show sucked in and flexed bellies???? Great and all but it can give you a disformed idea of reality. Cause yes, I also get affected by what I see on the internet. I have stood in front of my mirror many times wondering why I looked like I was carrying triplets whilst all other fitgirls seemed to have a flat tummy all the freaking time??????????????? . . We like to show our "best" sides online and that's also okay!???? However from time to time we might need a reminder that no one walks around looking "perfect" every single second of the day. It's normal for your tummy to expand a bit during the day. I mean hello, where did you think the food you eat goes?!???? . . Be happy that your body digests all that food cause if it didn't you wouldn't be living that much longer???? Angrily staring at your bloated belly isn't gonna make it go away. Might even make it worse.. stress isn't good for your tummy at all???? . . Appreciate that your body is constantly working to keep you alive!???? Damn your body sounds like a good friend, right? So treat it like one! Start loving your body! Your body is not your enemy but your ally!???? Work with it and not against it. If you love your body no one can take that away and you'll be stronger than ever! LOVE YOURSELF!?? . Ps. In case it turns out I'm actually carrying an alien baby I'll keep you up to date! What shall I name him/her?!???????????? #somanythingstotakecareof #willmybabyevermeetherdad? #gonnabeasinglemum
???? KEEPING IT REAL! ???? So I know many people out there are sharing these kinda pictures to show you how we all have "fatrolls" & "skinfolds". That's not the message I wanna share with you today. I'm gonna tell you why you should be greatfull as fuck that you've got them too!???????????? #luckyyou . Did you know that your skin is the largest organ you have? It's also a super important one! It warns and protects us and without a skin human beings would have probably been extinct years ago. Imagine those few first cavemen seeing fire, not feeling the heat cause they didn't have a skin with its heat feeling nerves???????? None of them would be warned and they might have all ended up dancing in the flames. Yep that's how humanity could have ended???????? #thatimaginationthough #givemeanaward . On a more "serious" note; there is a reason why your skin is flexible and why you've got that tiny bit more than you may think you need. It's so you can MOVE! Think about rotating your upperbody. The skin around your tummy and back has to move with you, stretch out etc. If not you wouldn't be able to rotate! ??????????????????????????????????. . That kinda "perfect" skin you think you want, the one that is tight as hell and doesn't fold; that one will not allow you to move! Pretty sure that if you had such a skin the "survival of the fittest" theory would instantly kill you. How are you going to eat if you can't move? How are you going to get to work or to your friends???????????????????? . . Think you get my point by now. And yes some of us have "bigger" fatrolls. Some have only skin folds cause their fat% is super low. But in the end the one thing we all have is a skin that allows us to live a life. So instead of hating your skin, go get out there and live that life to the fullest!! A little skinfold never hurt nobody. A negative self esteem does???? . . Honestly wear that crop top, winnie the pooh wears one too!???????? Dance like you are the queen of the jungle!???????? And take selfies like the world has never seen such a pretty human being before!? OWN IT!!???????? #skinfoldhere #fatrollthere #stillpretty ???? Tag someone who needs to realise this!!??
Insta models be like; only gonna post pictures with lighting that shows my abs???????????? Todays "influencers" often seem to forget that when you only post pictures like the left one your followers may think you look like that 24/7. #wedont ? This right pic was taken whilst using a strong artificial light which takes alway all shades???? The left pic is only natural light which leaves the shades of my abs????I'm flexing in both pics and the pose is pretty much the same! ? I posted a similar pic not so long ago and I got so many comments saying it was photoshop???? This time I made a video too so maybe I'll upload it later. Honestly, I'm just trying to make something clear to you. No reason to fake it???????? ? Light is a life changer! You know what you do when you contour your face with make up? You put on fake shades to create depth in your face. You put on highlighter to make some parts of your face pop up. ???????? ? Now think about abs. You can see muscles when a body is defined & thus the muscles "stick out". This creates the shades which shows us the definition. Take away lighting from a good angle and those shades & muscle definition are gone. It's that simple???? ? Don't always believe those magical transformations which happened in weeks. I could have just as well pretended this was a transformation pic. Always take your transformation pics with the same lighting! ???? ? Transforming your body, mindset and lifestyle takes time and hard work? Changing your body by using different lighting takes only seconds???????? Stop focussing on others and stop comparing! Start focussing on yourself and start loving yourself! You don't need abs, a thigh gap or a big booty to be beautiful???????? You just need to be you!!???????? ? Ps. Who's gonna stand in front of their mirror later today testing all sorts of lighting?????? #iknowiwould Also if you don't believe these pics were taken moments apart: look at that tiny stripe on my hand where I tested my eyeliner???????????? Oh and tag a friend who needs to know that lighting can make such a big difference!????????
????Spoiler alert???? I did not pull down my shorts, they are at the same height in all these pictures!! Look at the distance between my shorts and bellybutton???? IT'S ALL ABOUT POSTURE!! ? So how is this even possible? On the left picture I'm completely pushing my hips forwards and my back & shoulders are rounded. Due to this my boobs get pushed towards my belly button. Slouching is defenitely bad posture and can cause serious health issues! Honestly, I think this is how we all look coming out of the changing room when your mum forced you to try on something ridiculous???? ? "Natural" posture me is just chilling???? No weird pose, no overarching or slouching???????? Just standing proud an standing tall! I mean, look at that happy face! Standing like this takes me little to no effort but does force my core to engage???? ? Than we have posed me???????? No time to smile cause damn this pose is hard work???? Flexing my abs and arching that back so much we might as well turn it into a slide for them kids to play on???? Because of the arched back my abs are more visible and the distance between my shorts & sportsbra looks bigger . ? Since I've posted something similar before I know people are gonna say; "even when posing I look like the pic on the left"???? Let me tell you something THIS IS NOT ABOUT HAVING ABS OR A "THIGHGAP"???????? EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU LOOKS BETTER WITH PROPER POSTURE!! You go get the best out of YOUR body by OWNING it! Be proud!! ???? ? Look at left pic me???? Honestly, I kinda look like a serial killer who just layed eyes upon its next victim. Why? The rounded back & neck make it almost impossible to look up. Instead of trying to hide behind "closed" body language try to stand proud and tall! You deserve to be seen! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!!?? ? New blogpost about posture is up! Direct link to my fb is in my bio. You'll find the link there????You definitely don't want to miss this one. Ended it with my worst joke/pun ever???????? #gettingworseeverysingleday #proudofitthough ???????? Also yes, thank you for letting me know this "dumb ass bitch" made a spelling mistake???? People who also have dyslexia will understand???? #nevergetitright #evenwhenyoudoublecheck
So I posted a pic of the difference between me standing and me sitting a while ago and I got some real badass comments???? I got called "fat", "ugly" and was even told that "real" fitgirls don't look like this right pic when they sit down???? ??????????? ? First of all: being fit has very little to do with how you look. Having a low fatpercentage does not mean someone is fit or healthy???????? It goes the other way around too. Not having a low fatpercentage does NOT mean you can't be fit. There is no standard for being fit. We can all be fit in our own way! Find a way of being fit that makes you happy!????????????????????????????????????????? ? Then for the people who said they do not have any kind of "rolls" when they sit: we all have a skin. Your skin is your biggest organ and keeps your other organs together whilst keeping bacteria etc out. Your skin is flexible so you can MOVE???????? Being flexible also means that if you push it certain ways it rolls up a bit. Be thankful for those skinrolls! Without them you'd have to stay put in one place your entire life and probably die a lonely death. Cause no, your other inflexible friends can't move either???? ???? ? . When I sit up straight and flex I don't have any rolls. When I slouch, round my shouders and back I do have some tiny rolls. I'd rather call them skinfolds though. I'll be honest: I don't really have a huge pouch. For "normal" people standards I actually have little fat on my belly. Then again, for bodybuilding standards my fatpercentage is NOT that low at all??????????? . ? There is no such thing as a perfect body. Your goals depend on what kinda people you surround yourself with and look up to???? You might look at yourself and think you're "too fat" whereas someone else looks at you and wishes one day they will look like you. Learn to love yourself no matter what! You won't find happiness in having your goal body???????? You have to find happiness within yourself!???? ? There will always be people who won't like you. But guess what? There will also ALWAYS be people who LOVE you! Become your own biggest fan. See how amazing you are and suddenly you'll turn into "goals" yourself! I believe in you, now believe in yourself too!??????????
