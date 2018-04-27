Estas imágenes demuestran que todo lo que ves en Instagram es mentira

No todo lo que brilla es oro, así que no te dejes llevar por todo lo que ves en Internet

Emplear el filtro correcto para convertir una foto ordinaria en una extraordinaria

Muchas fotografías promueven ideales y expectativas totalmente irreales

Imagen: Instagram/Imrececen

Abdómenes y glúteos perfectamente tonificados. Es así cómo lucen muchos influencers que se toman selfies para enseñarnos los resultados de horas de dedicación en el gimnasio, de su gran esfuerzo ante unos cuidados muy estrictos. No obstante, no todo lo que brilla es oro, así que no te dejes llevar por todo lo que ves en Internet.

Instagram impregna todos los aspectos de la vida moderna y, lo más seguro, es que estés más que familiarizado con el arte de emplear el filtro fotográfico correcto para convertir una foto ordinaria en una extraordinaria con muchos 'me gusta'.

Para aquellos que no están tan al tanto de esta red social, ésta habilidad es el modus operandi de algunos influencers de moda increíblemente fotogénicos, de fanáticos del fitness y de los mejores candidatos a nominaciones gastronómicas.

Y a pesar de que puede ser una red social llena de imágenes artísticas de lugares que queremos visitar, recetas que queremos probar y de personas que nos gustaría ser, existe una dura realidad. Muchas fotografías promueven ideales y expectativas totalmente irreales que nunca se pueden lograr y que solo conducen a sentimientos de inadecuación e infelicidad.

Es por ello que la estrella del fitness Imrececen usa su popularidad en las redes para desvelar los secretos que esconden los cuerpos perfectos que inundan Internet. Harta de los estrictos cánones de belleza, la bloguera británica comparte con sus seguidores el antes y el después de las fotos de Instagram, donde aparece sin forzar posturas, sin filtros y sin retoques.