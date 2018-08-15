Si te asusta este grafiti de una mantis en 3D, espérate a ver la araña

Puede que para algunas personas no exista nada más aterrador que encontrar uno de estos inquilinos dentro de sus hogares. Muchos tratan de eliminarlos con todo tipo de productos, otros, sin embargo, intentan cambiar la forma de verlos. Pero ya sea que te gusten en menor o mayor escala, no cabe duda que los insectos son criaturas increíbles.
El artista Sergio Odeith, por su parte, les da un aspecto totalmente diferente a través de sus dibujos; pinta insectos a gran escala en paredes que podrías encontrarte en cualquier calle. El joven portugués crea impresionantes insectos en 3D que parecen surgir de los murales en los que están pintados.
