Si te asusta este grafiti de una mantis en 3D, espérate a ver la araña

15/08/2018 - 11:40
  • Para algunos no existe nada más aterrador que encontrarse uno en su casa
  • El artista les da un aspecto totalmente renovado a través de sus dibujos
Imagen: Instagram / @Odeith

Puede que para algunas personas no exista nada más aterrador que encontrar uno de estos inquilinos dentro de sus hogares. Muchos tratan de eliminarlos con todo tipo de productos, otros, sin embargo, intentan cambiar la forma de verlos. Pero ya sea que te gusten en menor o mayor escala, no cabe duda que los insectos son criaturas increíbles.

El artista Sergio Odeith, por su parte, les da un aspecto totalmente diferente a través de sus dibujos; pinta insectos a gran escala en paredes que podrías encontrarte en cualquier calle. El joven portugués crea impresionantes insectos en 3D que parecen surgir de los murales en los que están pintados.

Pushing a Giant "Colorado potato Beetle" #anamorphic #odeith #streeart

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

#lessismore

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

W.A.S.P. // Weird Angles Still Phenomenal ???? quick one with my friend @roteweiller

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

Huge Blow fly... #odeith #anamorphic

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

???????? NOCTURNAL ACTIVITY #odeith #anamorphic

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

????????

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

Quick piece on the world record canvas in Dubai #dubai #rehlatnauae

Una publicación compartida de ODEITH (@odeith) el

