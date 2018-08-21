Este instagramer triunfa dejando en evidencia los mitos sobre las dietas

Reducir cintura y bajar de peso son de esos propósitos que muchos de nosotros iniciamos al comienzo de un nuevo año y dejamos meses más tarde porque no es fácil adelgazar. Con centenares de dietas que proponen diferentes resultados milagrosos y personas que predican consejos contradictorios, parece que mantener una alimentación saludable no es una tarea sencilla.
No obstante, un entrenador personal y nutricionista desmiente los mitos que giran alrededor de los alimentos con una serie de imágenes. Graeme Tomlinson -conocido como The Fitness Chef-ha creado atractivos gráficos que revelan por qué tu dieta aparentemente saludable no te está ayudando a bajar de peso.
Según el experto, en lugar de seguir una dieta estricta, podemos adelgazar o desarrollar músculo comiendo cosas que siempre pensamos que iban en contra de nuestros objetivos. La nutrición es un tema complicado con el que cualquiera podría confundirse por la gran diversidad de alimentos. Pero con la finalidad de dar respuesta a todo esto, Tomlinson está educando a sus 113.000 seguidores de Instagram con sus llamativas publicaciones.
Si bien es cierto que a cuantas menos calorías consumas más peso pierdes, hay algunos alimentos que aún causan conflictos en nuestra mente. Es decir, generalmente tendemos a pensar que un determinado alimento debemos evitarlo para adelgazar. Sin embargo, a veces se trata de aceptar que puedes disfrutar de tus comidas favoritas sin salirte de la dieta.
La mayoría de personas optaría por una ensalada de patatas en lugar de un plato de patatas fritas, pero este gráfico revela que la ensalada contiene casi el doble de calorías si se usa mayonesa.
In terms of health, the word 'chips' is irrelevant, just as much the words 'potato salad are. Based on 300g of home cut chips (285g of potatoes + 15ml of olive oil) the calories equate to 365. Based on 300g of homemade potato salad (240g potatoes, 50g mayonnaise + 10g of chives, spring onion, parsley) the calories equate to 600. These are the details that matter. - - If a survey was taken with the question being; "which is healthier"... potato salad would be probably be seen as healthier. No doubt because the word 'salad' is included in its title and the word 'chips' immediately evoke the mental image of Macdonald's fries. The reality? The main ingredient in both is potatoes. One with a little olive oil (chips) and the other with a bit of mayo & herbs (potato salad). - - We could flip this around. We could smother the chips in loads of olive oil to make the calories 600, just like we could reduce the mayonnaise in the potato salad to make the calories 365. You literally decide. The chips could become high calorie, the potato salad could become lower calorie... - - If you are trying to lose or gain weight, next time you reject or select a food based on its name alone, consider the actual ingredients, calories and nutrients included. In this example the main source of nutrients is the same in both - potatoes. - - Just because a food says 'salad', doesn't mean it's a better choice. Food is Food. You control the calories and nutrients you consume - all of them. The name given to any food is irrelevant. It's the ingredients and quantities that count for everything. ???? - - Tag a mate and help them out ???????? - - -
Otro gran ejemplo es que muchas personas asumen que un puñado de frutos secos es menos calórico que dos barras de chocolate. Si bien los frutos secos contienen más nutrientes, vale la pena tener en cuenta que las nueces y la fruta deshidratada contienen más calorías que dos barras de Kit Kat.
Imagine this. You're with a friend who's goal is also to lose fat and take control of their body composition. You're both in a convenience store. Your friend decides to opt for 100g of this 'healthy superfood mix', whilst you see a kit kat chunky and cannot resist. In fact you like them so much that you'll take two... - - There you both are, eating your snacks. Your friend is smug, you are beginning to feel guilty about your choice (as you nibble the chocolate around the edges).... All the while, both oblivious to the fact that TWO kit kat chunky's (406 calories) is a BETTER one-off choice for your goal than 100g of a so called superfood mix (480 calories). FYI - one KK chunky is 203 calories... - - I have said this many times and I'll say it once more. Body composition is entirely determined by energy balance (calories in vs calories out). If you create a calorie deficit you will reduce fat, if you create a calorie surplus, you will gain fat. It is literally this simple and it always will be. - - Now then. The fruit and nut mix contains more nutrients than a kit kat chunky. But nutrients do not define body composition, calories do. - - If fat loss is the goal, you MUST understand and be aware of the calories you consume, whether it's from some miracle berry, a mound of broccoli or a tub of Ben and Jerry's. - - If you humanise the concept of body composition; it doesn't care about nutrients, it only cares about calories. Of course, in order to optimise health, you want to find the sweet spot between consuming adequate nutrients for health & function, whilst finding the right energy (calorie) balance for health and composition. - - The fruit & nut mix isn't good as much as the kit kat chunky isn't bad. Blindly assuming one food will help with fat loss because it contains more nutrients is a naive and redundant thought process. You need to see food as food, enjoy it, but be aware exactly what consumption means for your goal ????????. - - #thefitnesschef #kitkat #snacktime #snack #calories #caloriecounting #fatlosstips #superfood #fatlosscoach #losefat #losebellyfat #fatlossjourney #healthysnack #nutrients #flexibledieting #balanceddiet #dieting #diet
Las proteínas y el valor calórico de estas dos comidas son prácticamente similares. A pesar de ello, las principales diferencias calóricas se deben a la cantidad de carbohidratos y grasas, así como la calidad de los ingredientes que cada plato ofrece.
Aside from humanising the emotional state of pasta bakes, this comparison does contain a few nutritionally poignant points (and my recipe). - - Firstly, the volume of food in each will be similar (my recipe image contains 2 portions), the caloric value of both is also quite similar and the protein amount per meal is identical. The main caloric difference between meals is in the re-shuffling of the carbohydrate and fat ratios. As fat contains 9 calories per gram, 19g of fat in the Tesco version compared to 10g in mine means that despite mine having more carbs, it is still lower in calories - carbohydrates contain 4 calories per gram. - - Another difference lies in the quality of ingredients. The ready meal contains 'food stuffs' such as pork gelatine, corn flour, culture rennet, potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate and sodium ascorbate. My recipe contains pasta derived from durum wheat semolina, chicken, vegetables and and an acidity regulator (citric acid) in the passata used. - - Of course, one of these options takes a matter of moments in a microwave before you get to consume it. The other requires 20 minutes of preparation. If you enjoy the microwaveable version and want to save time, go for the ready meal. If you want to consume a higher quality of ingredients, give this recipe below a try, (makes 2 portions): - - 1?? Chop up 200g of chicken breasts before adding to a preheated non stick pan. Cook for 5 minutes until sealed before adding 200ml of tomato passata, 3 crushed garlic cloves, 1 chopped courgette, 1 chopped red pepper and dried oregano. Simmer for a further 5 minutes. 2?? Meanwhile, add 200g of fusilli (or any pasta) to boiling water and simmer for 6-8 minutes until tender. 3?? Drain the pasta and add to the chicken & passata before mixing up thoroughly. 4?? Transfer contents to a deep fill baking tray before scattering 50g of low fat cheddar and black pepper. Oven bake for 5 minutes before serving. - - #thefitnesschef #dinnerideas #mealprep #pastabake #pastalover #calories #nutritioncoach #nutritiontips #readymeal #fatlosstips #eatsmart #dinnertime #losefat #nutrients #easyrecipes #caloriedeficit #highprotein #diet #dietingtips
Consumir una cantidad adecuada de proteínas es importante, ya que probablemente te saciará durante períodos de tiempo más largos. Esto ayuda a reducir la tentación de picar entre horas y la probabilidad de consumir más calorías de lo recomendado. El gráfico de The Fitness Chef ilustra una guía para mantenerte informado sobre los valores calóricos y cantidad de proteínas de este surtido de carnes y aves de corral.
Tag a a meat eater and hit save to keep you and your friends informed about the calorie/protein values of this assortment of meat/poultry. - - If fat loss is the goal, consuming less calories and moving more is the only way you can lose fat - aka creating a calorie deficit. Whilst it is not definitive, consuming adequate protein is also a good idea as it will likely satiate you for longer periods - thus reducing the likelihood of consuming excess calories. I stress the word 'likelihood'. Furthermore, protein consumption will help you maintain adequate muscle mass during the process of fat loss or muscle gain. - - As you can see, there are lower calorie options available for the same or greater protein value. Whilst meat/poultry is likely just one component of a balanced meal containing carbohydrates and fats, it is an area where you can make a relatively small change which could help your goal in the long run. - - In terms of protein density per gram of food, not many food/drinks come close to meat. If you don't eat meat, sourcing and consuming adequate protein for your fitness needs becomes more difficult, but definitely still possible. - - If you are vegan... This post is clearly not for you. - - #thefitnesschef #meat #protein #highprotein #meatlover #mealprep #dinnerideas #nutritioncoach #leanmeat #fatloss #muscle #musclegain #eatsmart #eattogrow #losefat #buildmuscle #calories #caloriecounting #steak
Todos pensamos que los carbohidratos son el motivo principal del aumento de peso. A menudo los vemos como el grupo de alimentos que van en contra de nuestro objetivo, por lo que debemos evitarlos tanto como sea posible. Es más, mientras creemos que la pasta blanca es la responsable de engordar, la pasta integral la aceptamos en nuestras estrictas dietas. Sin embargo, este gráfico dice todo lo contrario.
Carbohydrates are vilified on a daily basis as being a direct cause of weight gain. They are lambasted up and down the country as the food group which purposefully denies you the body you want. "Carbs? No thanks I'm trying to lose weight" is a phrase that if everything else in the world became silent and only these words remained... would render our ears as 'perished via extreme noise.' - - There has been a development though. Now only 'refined carbs cause weight gain.' Whilst white pasta is seen as some sort of satanic Batman, wholewheat pasta is some sort of less evil Robin. "I'm being good today, I'm having whole-wheat pasta because I heard it's better for me." Well... In terms of body composition and nutrient intake, it is not. - - There is one main nutritional difference between these foods. Fibre. Whilst there is more fibre in the less refined foods which MAYBE increases satiety, feeling full does not directly mean anything. Why? Because you can literally choose to eat more if you wish. - - It all boils down to the same thing again. Calories. As you can see, there is no difference in calories between rice, pasta or bread. Being fat or not fat is defined by calorie intake - which impacts energy balance - which impacts body composition. Regardless of the food. Therefore in Layman's terms (despite all the noise), it's impossible to argue that consuming a high fibre food will be better for your body composition than a lower fibre food. - - If you prefer white rice, pasta or bread, swapping out your preference for the slightly less refined version as a means to lose fat is pointless. For fat loss, consuming high fibre food you enjoy is a good idea if you are aware of their caloric value, just as much as consuming lesser fibre dense foods is a good idea if you are aware of their caloric value too. Above all, be aware, apply it to your goal and choose the food you enjoy most. ???????? - - #thefitnesschef #pasta #calories #nutritionfacts #fatlosscoach #caloriecounting #bread #fatlosstips #eatsmart #fatlossjourney #fatloss #losefat #caloriedeficit #dieting #diet #fatlosshelp #weightloss #losebellyfat
Deja tu comentario