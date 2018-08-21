Este instagramer triunfa dejando en evidencia los mitos sobre las dietas

Bajar de peso es uno de esos propósitos que todos comenzamos en año nuevo

Con centenares de dietas, parece que mantener una alimentación saludable no es fácil

La nutrición es un tema complicado con el que cualquiera podría confundirse

Imagen: iStock

No obstante, un entrenador personal y nutricionista desmiente los mitos que giran alrededor de los alimentos con una serie de imágenes. Graeme Tomlinson -conocido como The Fitness Chef-ha creado atractivos gráficos que revelan por qué tu dieta aparentemente saludable no te está ayudando a bajar de peso.

No obstante, un entrenador personal y nutricionista desmiente los mitos que giran alrededor de los alimentos con una serie de imágenes. Graeme Tomlinson -conocido como The Fitness Chef-ha creado atractivos gráficos que revelan por qué tu dieta aparentemente saludable no te está ayudando a bajar de peso.

Según el experto, en lugar de seguir una dieta estricta, podemos adelgazar o desarrollar músculo comiendo cosas que siempre pensamos que iban en contra de nuestros objetivos. La nutrición es un tema complicado con el que cualquiera podría confundirse por la gran diversidad de alimentos. Pero con la finalidad de dar respuesta a todo esto, Tomlinson está educando a sus 113.000 seguidores de Instagram con sus llamativas publicaciones.

Si bien es cierto que a cuantas menos calorías consumas más peso pierdes, hay algunos alimentos que aún causan conflictos en nuestra mente. Es decir, generalmente tendemos a pensar que un determinado alimento debemos evitarlo para adelgazar. Sin embargo, a veces se trata de aceptar que puedes disfrutar de tus comidas favoritas sin salirte de la dieta.

La mayoría de personas optaría por una ensalada de patatas en lugar de un plato de patatas fritas, pero este gráfico revela que la ensalada contiene casi el doble de calorías si se usa mayonesa.

Otro gran ejemplo es que muchas personas asumen que un puñado de frutos secos es menos calórico que dos barras de chocolate. Si bien los frutos secos contienen más nutrientes, vale la pena tener en cuenta que las nueces y la fruta deshidratada contienen más calorías que dos barras de Kit Kat.

Las proteínas y el valor calórico de estas dos comidas son prácticamente similares. A pesar de ello, las principales diferencias calóricas se deben a la cantidad de carbohidratos y grasas, así como la calidad de los ingredientes que cada plato ofrece.

Consumir una cantidad adecuada de proteínas es importante, ya que probablemente te saciará durante períodos de tiempo más largos. Esto ayuda a reducir la tentación de picar entre horas y la probabilidad de consumir más calorías de lo recomendado. El gráfico de The Fitness Chef ilustra una guía para mantenerte informado sobre los valores calóricos y cantidad de proteínas de este surtido de carnes y aves de corral.

Todos pensamos que los carbohidratos son el motivo principal del aumento de peso. A menudo los vemos como el grupo de alimentos que van en contra de nuestro objetivo, por lo que debemos evitarlos tanto como sea posible. Es más, mientras creemos que la pasta blanca es la responsable de engordar, la pasta integral la aceptamos en nuestras estrictas dietas. Sin embargo, este gráfico dice todo lo contrario.