Nominaciones Oscar 2019: 'Roma' y 'The Favourite' lideran las candidaturas

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood ha desvelado este martes la lista de nominaciones a los Oscar que se otorgarán el próximo 24 de febrero. Las películas favoritas a Mejor Película en la 91 edición de los premios son: Roma, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Vice y BlacKkKlansman.

Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón, parte como una de las grandes favoritas para la 91ª edición de los Oscar, con 10 nominaciones, entre ellas la de mejor película, nominación que la convierte en la primera película en español que es candidata en la gran categoría de los premios. También cuenta con 10 nominaciones The Favourite, el drama de época dirigido por el griego Yorgos Lanthimos. Ambos competirán contra Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), y Adam McKay (Vice) por la estatuilla a mejor director.

En cuanto a las otras dos categorías estrella, Christian Bale por Vice, Bradley Cooper por A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe por At Eternity's Gate, Rami Malek por Bohemian Rhapsody y Viggo Mortensen por Green Book compiten por el reconocimiento a Mejor Actor Principal.

La lucha entre las nominadas a Mejor Actriz Principal estará entre Yalitza Aparicio por Roma, Glenn Close por The Wife, Olivia Colman por The Favourite, Lady Gaga por A Star Is Born y Melissa McCarthy por Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Por su parte, la española Madre, de Rodrigo Sorogoyen, ha sido una de las nominadas al Oscar a Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción. La cinta, que se llevó el Goya a Mejor Cortometraje en 2018, ha recibido en torno a 60 premios en festivales nacionales e internacionales.

La gala se celebrará el 24 de febrero de este año y por primera vez desde 1989 prescindirá del rol específico de maestro de ceremonias.

Listado completo de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

Green Book

Roma

A Star is born

Vice

The Favourite

Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman y Melissa McCarthy. Foto: Reuters

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen y Willem Dafoe. Foto: Reuters

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2

Isle of dogs

Mirai

Ralph breaks the Internet

Spider-man: into the spider-verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

First Man

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Christopher Robin

Avengers: infinity wars

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN

All the Starts

I' ll fight

The place where lost things so

Shallow

When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends