Nominaciones Oscar 2019: 'Roma' y 'The Favourite' lideran las candidaturas

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood ha desvelado este martes la lista de nominaciones a los Oscar que se otorgarán el próximo 24 de febrero. Las películas favoritas a Mejor Película en la 91 edición de los premios son: Roma, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Vice y BlacKkKlansman.
Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón, parte como una de las grandes favoritas para la 91ª edición de los Oscar, con 10 nominaciones, entre ellas la de mejor película, nominación que la convierte en la primera película en español que es candidata en la gran categoría de los premios. También cuenta con 10 nominaciones The Favourite, el drama de época dirigido por el griego Yorgos Lanthimos. Ambos competirán contra Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), y Adam McKay (Vice) por la estatuilla a mejor director.
En cuanto a las otras dos categorías estrella, Christian Bale por Vice, Bradley Cooper por A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe por At Eternity's Gate, Rami Malek por Bohemian Rhapsody y Viggo Mortensen por Green Book compiten por el reconocimiento a Mejor Actor Principal.
La lucha entre las nominadas a Mejor Actriz Principal estará entre Yalitza Aparicio por Roma, Glenn Close por The Wife, Olivia Colman por The Favourite, Lady Gaga por A Star Is Born y Melissa McCarthy por Can You Ever Forgive Me?.
Por su parte, la española Madre, de Rodrigo Sorogoyen, ha sido una de las nominadas al Oscar a Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción. La cinta, que se llevó el Goya a Mejor Cortometraje en 2018, ha recibido en torno a 60 premios en festivales nacionales e internacionales.
La gala se celebrará el 24 de febrero de este año y por primera vez desde 1989 prescindirá del rol específico de maestro de ceremonias.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
Green Book
Roma
A Star is born
Vice
The Favourite
Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman y Melissa McCarthy. Foto: Reuters
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen y Willem Dafoe. Foto: Reuters
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of dogs
Mirai
Ralph breaks the Internet
Spider-man: into the spider-verse
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEJOR MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
First Man
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Christopher Robin
Avengers: infinity wars
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
MEJOR CANCIÓN
All the Starts
I' ll fight
The place where lost things so
Shallow
When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
