Versión XXL: Así son las criaturas más escalofriantes de Australia

Australia siempre ha sido un lugar al que referirnos por sus preciosas playas, variados paisajes pero también ser el hogar de las criaturas más terroríficas vistas sobre la faz de la Tierra. No es extraño encontrar casi a la semana alguna noticia relacionada con una araña de tamaño descomunal convertida en el nuevo inquilino de un hogar, o esa serpiente sacada de la más reciente película de terror.
Si pensabas que en Australia lo más monstruoso que podías encontrar eran precisamente arañas y serpientes, la siguiente lista de animales te dejará claro que tu visita al continente Oceánico estará cargada de criaturas procedentes de pesadillas propias del cine y la literatura. Un conglomerado de imágenes no recomendado para los más sensibles. Avisados quedáis.
Polilla Creatonotos Gangis
The Creatonotos gangis is a moth found in Southeast Asia and Australia pic.twitter.com/LAMJIWUXwU 41 Strange (@41Strange) August 16, 2019
Gusanos
@AllstarAbs1 and lastly, why we should go to Australia, because their earth worms are HUGE. pic.twitter.com/CFIBvItQpq Alexis Swinson (@MeesAlexis94) November 16, 2014
Arañas
Looks like beautiful early morning frost right? Well... it's actually spider webs in Australia....... pic.twitter.com/PVR4YPRATf armani (@stfuarmanii) August 18, 2019
Try the Giant Huntsman spider from Australia... pic.twitter.com/ldpyDxORz2 TheEgalitarian (@CatmanForever) August 22, 2019
Serpientes
Meanwhile, in Australia a couple of snakes fall through a bedroom ceiling...???? pic.twitter.com/k47wnSseVG Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 13, 2018
Canguros
After almost 2 years of living in Australia, I finally saw a wild kangaroo ???????? pic.twitter.com/HsK2fb03JJ Marina Nazario (@marinajane19) August 25, 2019
Murciélagos
This why when my sister said she was considering moving to Australia I said no way I visit. They have huge spiders and bats the sizes of foxes ! Both my worst phobias pic.twitter.com/rqm50edzWV GIZMO ???????? (@Gizmo_LDN) August 23, 2019
Cucarachas
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Some of my Giant Cockroaches (Macropanethsia rhinoceros) Of all the critters I've kept over the years, these cockroaches are amongst my favourites. They are large, long-lived (up to 10 years) and very docile. They are easy to care for, just give them a deep substrate in which to burrow and a supply of dead and dry leaves and twigs to feed on. It's hard to believe they can gain the nutrition they need from such a bland diet although they do appreciate the odd slice of carrot or apple. #cockroach #cockroaches #giantcockroach #giantburrowingcockroach #macropanethsiarhinocerous #insects #insectsofinstagram #entomology #bugs #australia #nature #blattodea
Hormiga Bulldog
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Another (wider) shot of the Bulldog Ant (Myrmecia sp.) from late last summer. This individual showed up after I placed a small drop of honey on a fallen tree. I was happy to escape this photo session bite and sting free! #bullant #ant #australianants #myrmecia #australianinsects #insects #australia #phonephotography #macrophonephotography #iphoneography #iphone6 #olloclip #olloclipmacro #macrophotography #wildlifephotography #ausgeo #bbcearth #invert_macro #beautiful_insects_japan #arthropod_perfection #wholelottabugs #insects_of_our_world #macroworld_tr
Insecto palo
