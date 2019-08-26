Versión XXL: Así son las criaturas más escalofriantes de Australia

Australia es el hogar de algunas de las especies más terroríficas del mundo

Insectos comunes y que vemos casi a diario pero cuyo tamaño es desmesurado

Araña gigante. Imagen: iStock

Australia siempre ha sido un lugar al que referirnos por sus preciosas playas, variados paisajes pero también ser el hogar de las criaturas más terroríficas vistas sobre la faz de la Tierra. No es extraño encontrar casi a la semana alguna noticia relacionada con una araña de tamaño descomunal convertida en el nuevo inquilino de un hogar, o esa serpiente sacada de la más reciente película de terror.

Si pensabas que en Australia lo más monstruoso que podías encontrar eran precisamente arañas y serpientes, la siguiente lista de animales te dejará claro que tu visita al continente Oceánico estará cargada de criaturas procedentes de pesadillas propias del cine y la literatura. Un conglomerado de imágenes no recomendado para los más sensibles. Avisados quedáis.

Polilla Creatonotos Gangis

The Creatonotos gangis is a moth found in Southeast Asia and Australia pic.twitter.com/LAMJIWUXwU  41 Strange (@41Strange) August 16, 2019

Gusanos

@AllstarAbs1 and lastly, why we should go to Australia, because their earth worms are HUGE. pic.twitter.com/CFIBvItQpq  Alexis Swinson (@MeesAlexis94) November 16, 2014

Arañas

Looks like beautiful early morning frost right? Well... it's actually spider webs in Australia....... pic.twitter.com/PVR4YPRATf  armani (@stfuarmanii) August 18, 2019

Try the Giant Huntsman spider from Australia... pic.twitter.com/ldpyDxORz2  TheEgalitarian (@CatmanForever) August 22, 2019

Serpientes

Meanwhile, in Australia a couple of snakes fall through a bedroom ceiling...???? pic.twitter.com/k47wnSseVG  Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 13, 2018

Canguros

After almost 2 years of living in Australia, I finally saw a wild kangaroo ???????? pic.twitter.com/HsK2fb03JJ  Marina Nazario (@marinajane19) August 25, 2019

Murciélagos

This why when my sister said she was considering moving to Australia I said no way I visit. They have huge spiders and bats the sizes of foxes ! Both my worst phobias pic.twitter.com/rqm50edzWV  GIZMO ???????? (@Gizmo_LDN) August 23, 2019

Cucarachas

Hormiga Bulldog

Insecto palo