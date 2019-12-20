Las buenas noticias de 2019 que no hemos visto en los informativos

El año que termina nos ha dejado noticias francamente desagradables, pero no todo ha sido negativo. Desgraciadamente, muchas de estas noticias positivas rara vez se convierten en parte de los telediarios o informativos independientemente de su horario. Son las redes sociales quienes sacan el lado más afable de 2019.
La cuenta de Instagram The Happy Broadcast se ha encargado de recopilar las noticias más importantes, y positivas, que han tenido lugar este año. En el perfil podrás observar de un vistazo y de forma resumida la noticia en cuestión, pero sumando también a la imagen una preciosa ilustración.
Young LGBT+ people are at least three times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers, according to 35 studies from 10 countries collated by researchers in 2018. The advent of gay marriage has cut suicide rates among lesbians and gay men in Sweden and Denmark, both early adopters of gay marriage.?Over two compared periods, from 2003 to 2016 and 1989 to 2002, researchers found that suicides fell 46% for people in same-sex unions. Legislation that promotes LGBT+ rights may reduce the risk of suicide - even for those who are not yet old enough to wed. Love is love and everyone should be free to love and desire whoever they want, no matter which sex or gender anyone has or chooses. Source: Reuters (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #lgbtq+ #lgbtq #samesex #gayrights #suicide #suicideprevention #sweden #denmark #loveislove
¿Sabías que el suicidio en la comunidad LGBT+ se había reducido un 46 por ciento en Suecia y Dinamarca tras la legislación que permite que dos personas del mismo sexo puedan casarse? ¿Te enteraste que la popular cantante Billie Eilish se asoció con Global Citizen para que sus fans pudieran asistir a conciertos de manera gratuita ayudando contra el cambio climático?
Estas entre otras muchas noticias han tenido lugar en 2019. Muchas relacionadas con acciones amables, otras vinculadas a la conservación de nuestro planeta o ayudando a los más desfavorecidos. 2020 está a la vuelta de la esquina. De nosotros depende directamente el que podamos decir que el año que se avecina sea uno de los que recordemos de forma positiva.
The city council unanimously voted in favor of the initiative to allow food donations to be accepted instead of the cash fine. The press release for the city says they are taking in the donations to help those in need during the holiday season. All the food donations will be donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that provides assistance to low income and disabled senior citizens, the press release reads. This isn't the first time Las Vegas has announced a special program to waive cash fines for parking tickets. In July, the city accepted donations of school supplies in lieu of parking ticket fines. Las Vegas City Council has been running occasional programs to accept charitable donations in place of parking fines since 2016. Source: CNN (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #lasvegas #parkingticket #food #fooddonation #charity #innovation
This is amazing good news! Drop a ???? in the comment section to celebrate! A key population of humpback whales is in recovery after it was pushed close to extinction by centuries of exploitation, according to a new study. Western South Atlantic humpbacks were reduced to a few hundred in the 1950s, after once totaling a number of 27,000. But efforts to preserve the animal have been rewarded, with numbers now estimated to stand at 25,000 and 93% of their pre-exploitation levels, a study published by the Royal Society reveals. The wider humpback whale species was devastated by whaling between the late 1700s and the mid-1900s -- with estimates that 300,000 of the animals were killed. This is good news. Despite all the killing that has happened, conservation efforts can have a positive impact and if you protect animals, this shows numbers can grow. Source: CNN Travel (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #humpback #whales #ocean #extinction #environment #whale
