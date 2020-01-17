Emma Stone, Margot Robbie y otras actrices famosas se convierten en personajes Disney

Las películas Disney han acompañado a mayores y niños durante años. Desde la clásicas películas de Blancanieves y La Bella Durmiente hasta alguna más reciente como Frozen o Vaiana, son muchos los títulos que podemos destacar y que han encandilado a personas de todas las partes del mundo.
Un gran ejemplo de ello es la artista ucraniana Helen Morgun. Esta artista decidió mostrar su pasión por Disney y durante mucho tiempo trabajó para conseguir retratar a algunas de las celebridades más populares del momento como si fueran personajes Disney. Para conseguirlo, Helen Morgun primero tuvo que analizar las características faciales y rasgos de estos famosos para convertirlos en los personajes que más se adecuaba a cada uno de ellos.
Entre las ilustraciones que esta artista creó están Emma Stone como la fuerte y valiente Mérida de la película Brave (Indomable en España) o Margot Robbie como la princesa Elsa de la popular película Frozen.
Hi guys! Beautiful Emma Watson as Anna from Frozen 2 ?????? Please tag her in comments below. Thanks in advance ???????? ? And tell me in comments your favorite Christmas dish ???? ???????????????? ?????? ??????! ?? ??????? ????????? ???? ?????? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ?????? ????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ? ?? ??? ??????? ??????? ??? ?????? ?????, ??? ??? ?????? ????????? ???????????????? ??? ?? ???????????? ??????. ???????? ? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ??????????, ??????? ????-?? ?????????????. ??????? ??????? ? ???????????? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ????? ?? ????????? ??? ??????????? ???? ?? ????? ??? ????????
Hi guys! Beautiful @margotrobbie as Elsa from @disneyfrozen 2 ???????????? I remember in childhood, in the elementary grades, I had a gorgeous dress for the Christmas parties at school, and I imagined myself in it as a real snow queen, among a round dance of snowflakes and bunnies ????? ? Every year, my mother sheathed this dress with Christmas tinsel in a new way, and even allowed me painted my lips with lipstick ???? I will show you this dress in storys ????? ? And if the cartoon "Frozen" had already come out, when I was a child, I would have represented me as Elsa in it))) despite the fact that I'm a brunette. ? And what costume did you have in your childhood at Christmas parties? ????? ------------------------------------------------------------- ??????, ??????! ? ????? ? ???????, ? ????????? ??????? ? ???? ???? ???????? ?????? ??? ?????????? ?? ????? ??? ? ? ?????????? ???? ? ??? ????????? ??????? ?????????, ????? ???????? ???????? ? ???????? ????? ? ?? ??? ???????? - ????? ? ?????? ????? ? ??? ? ??????????? ??????????, ??????? ? ??????-?? ???????? ????? ?????? - ????? ??? ???????? ??? ?????? ??????? ? ????????? ??????? ???????????? ???? ? ?????? ??? ???? ???????? ??? ???????? ?? ????? ???, ? ???? ????????? ????????? ???? ?? ??????? ???? ?????? ??? ? ?????? ??? ??????????? ????? ? ? ???? ?? ????? ??? ????? ????? "???????? ??????" ? ?? ????% ???????????? ???? ? ???? ?????? ?????? ))) ???????? ?? ??, ??? ? ????????. ? ? ??? ???? ?? ?? ??????????, ?????????????? ????? ? ??.??. ?? ???????? ????????? @margotrobbie ? ?????? ????? ?? Frozen 2 ????????
Hi guys! ? Collected the next batch of villains, under the heading #artvsphoto Who is your favorite? 1, 2, 3 or 4? P.S. Today in Storis there will be a small announcement, do not miss ???? ------------------------------------------------- ??????, ??????! ? ??????? ????????? ?????? ???????, ? ??????? #artvsreality ??? ??? ???????? ?? ???? ??????? 1, 2, 3 ??? 4? P.S. ??????? ? ?????? ????? ????????? ?????, ?? ?????????? ????
