Emma Stone, Margot Robbie y otras actrices famosas se convierten en personajes Disney

17/01/2020 - 12:51
  • La huella de Disney es muy grande en muchas generaciones
  • La artista Helen Morgun convierte a famosas en personajes
  • Emma Stone o Margot Robbie son algunas de las elegidas
Personajes de Disney. Imagen: iStock

Las películas Disney han acompañado a mayores y niños durante años. Desde la clásicas películas de Blancanieves y La Bella Durmiente hasta alguna más reciente como Frozen o Vaiana, son muchos los títulos que podemos destacar y que han encandilado a personas de todas las partes del mundo.

Un gran ejemplo de ello es la artista ucraniana Helen Morgun. Esta artista decidió mostrar su pasión por Disney y durante mucho tiempo trabajó para conseguir retratar a algunas de las celebridades más populares del momento como si fueran personajes Disney. Para conseguirlo, Helen Morgun primero tuvo que analizar las características faciales y rasgos de estos famosos para convertirlos en los personajes que más se adecuaba a cada uno de ellos.

Entre las ilustraciones que esta artista creó están Emma Stone como la fuerte y valiente Mérida de la película Brave (Indomable en España) o Margot Robbie como la princesa Elsa de la popular película Frozen.

Hi guys! Beautiful @margotrobbie as Elsa from @disneyfrozen 2

