Buscar
ViralPlus

Microfotografía: Nunca adivinarías a qué pertenecen estas imágenes

EcoDiario.es
31/01/2020 - 12:31
0 Comentarios
  • Una manera muy diferente de ver objetos comunes
  • El aspecto de las cosas cambia según la perspectiva
Más noticias sobre:
Imagen: iStock

Enlaces relacionados

A lo mejor no somos conscientes de ello, pero en nuestro día a día observamos millones de cosas que nos rodean. Muchas pasan de largo por su reducido tamaño, mientras otras ya estamos tan acostumbrados a verlas que llega un punto en el que no le prestamos atención. Aún así, si nos ponemos a pensar en ellas, somos capaces de darle forma en nuestra cabeza, pero lo hacemos como nuestra visión y sin poder apreciar algunos ángulos más profundos sobre ellas.

Con el hashtag "Microscopic photography" de instagram podemos observar diferentes fotografías de cosas totalmente comunes pero desde un punto muy diferente. Al verlas podemos pensar que estamos viendo algún tipo de ser extraño, sin embargo muchas de ellas provienen de sacar fotografías a objetos que todos conocemos pero con un microscopio de electrones.

¿Podrías descubrir que objeto se oculta en cada una de estas imágenes?

¿Qué es? La pata de un mosquito

¿Qué es? Una coliflor

¿Qué es? La cuerda de una guitarra

¿Qué es? Una pluma de un pavo real

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

HIBISCUS ???? Hibiscus is rich in vitamin C, minerals, and various potent antioxidants such as Anthocyanins & Procyanadins Recent studies have looked at the possible role of hibiscus in the treatment of ????high blood pressure ????high cholesterol ????Cardiovascular disease ????Vascular health . I like to think that anything HIgh can benefit from HIbiscus ???? ??????? really though.... Other health benefits of hibiscus include : supporting the immune system inflammatory disorders liver disease speed up the metabolism and help in healthy, gradual weight loss . Traditionally a tea was made of the flowers and taken daily. ????Recommended reading "Hibiscus sabdariffa L. in the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia: a comprehensive review of animal and human studies" . . #microscope #microscopicphotography #microscopic #microscopes #nature #naturopath #nutrition #foodismedicine #micrography #hibiscusplant #sciencephotography #youarewhatyoueat #alchemy #foodalchemy #cardiovascular #hibiscus #microscopy #nutritionalmedicine #plantbased #greenfood #nutritious #naturopathicmedicine #naturalmedicine #eatwell #livewell #microscopy #geometry #geometric #maths

Una publicación compartida de Shannon  NATUROPATHETARIAN (@bondi_naturopath) el

¿Qué es? Una flor hibisco

¿Qué es? El pie de un escarabajo

Enlaces relacionados

Comentarios 0

Deja tu comentario

Comenta las noticias de elEconomista.es como usuario genérico o utiliza tus cuentas de Facebook o Google+ para garantizar la identidad de tus comentarios:

Usuario
Facebook
Google+
elEconomista no se hace responsable de las opiniones expresadas en los comentarias y las mismos no constituyen la opinión de elEconomista. No obstante, elEconomista no tiene obligación de controlar la utilización de éstos por los usuarios y no garantiza que se haga un uso diligente o prudente de los mismos. Tampoco tiene la obligación de verificar y no verifica la identidad de los usuarios, ni la veracidad, vigencia, exhaustividad y/o autenticidad de los datos que los usuarios proporcionan y excluye cualquier responsabilidad por los daños y perjuicios de toda naturaleza que pudieran deberse a la utilización de los mismos o que puedan deberse a la ilicitud, carácter lesivo, falta de veracidad, vigencia, exhaustividad y/o autenticidad de la información proporcionada.
El flash: toda la última hora

En Portada ecoDiario.es

elEconomista.es
Ir a elEconomistaamerica
Más noticias de motor
Más noticias de televisión