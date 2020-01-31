Microfotografía: Nunca adivinarías a qué pertenecen estas imágenes

A lo mejor no somos conscientes de ello, pero en nuestro día a día observamos millones de cosas que nos rodean. Muchas pasan de largo por su reducido tamaño, mientras otras ya estamos tan acostumbrados a verlas que llega un punto en el que no le prestamos atención. Aún así, si nos ponemos a pensar en ellas, somos capaces de darle forma en nuestra cabeza, pero lo hacemos como nuestra visión y sin poder apreciar algunos ángulos más profundos sobre ellas.
Con el hashtag "Microscopic photography" de instagram podemos observar diferentes fotografías de cosas totalmente comunes pero desde un punto muy diferente. Al verlas podemos pensar que estamos viendo algún tipo de ser extraño, sin embargo muchas de ellas provienen de sacar fotografías a objetos que todos conocemos pero con un microscopio de electrones.
A mosquito's foot at 800x magnification. The small hooks along their legs allow them to attach to the skin of animals, whilst their hairy pads allow them to stick to walls (yes, just like in Spiderman). Image credit: Steve Gschmeissner/Royal Photographic Society International Images for Science contest 2016 #animal #animals #insects #insect #mosquito #microscopic #microscopicphotography #cool #strangeanimals
¿Qué es? La pata de un mosquito
¿Qué es? Una coliflor
¿Qué es? La cuerda de una guitarra
Does this beautiful woven bundle look familiar? Probably not, but you've definitely seen it beforethis is a peacock feather, magnified up to 500 times what can be seen with the naked eye. To see more captivating close-up shots, visit the link in our bio. ????: Waldo Nell
¿Qué es? Una pluma de un pavo real
HIBISCUS ???? Hibiscus is rich in vitamin C, minerals, and various potent antioxidants such as Anthocyanins & Procyanadins Recent studies have looked at the possible role of hibiscus in the treatment of ????high blood pressure ????high cholesterol ????Cardiovascular disease ????Vascular health . I like to think that anything HIgh can benefit from HIbiscus ???? ??????? really though.... Other health benefits of hibiscus include : supporting the immune system inflammatory disorders liver disease speed up the metabolism and help in healthy, gradual weight loss . Traditionally a tea was made of the flowers and taken daily. ????Recommended reading "Hibiscus sabdariffa L. in the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia: a comprehensive review of animal and human studies" . . #microscope #microscopicphotography #microscopic #microscopes #nature #naturopath #nutrition #foodismedicine #micrography #hibiscusplant #sciencephotography #youarewhatyoueat #alchemy #foodalchemy #cardiovascular #hibiscus #microscopy #nutritionalmedicine #plantbased #greenfood #nutritious #naturopathicmedicine #naturalmedicine #eatwell #livewell #microscopy #geometry #geometric #maths
¿Qué es? Una flor hibisco
¿Qué es? El pie de un escarabajo
