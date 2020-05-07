Buscar
¿Qué es lo más feo que tienes en casa? Decenas de usuarios comparten sus adquisiciones más horribles

7/05/2020 - 9:35
  • Con el tiempo acumulamos objetos materiales que no sabemos de donde salieron
  • Algunos objetos son tan horribles que podrían formar parte de una película de terror
Imagen: iStock

En ocasiones nos ocurre que no somos conscientes de todo lo que tenemos en nuestra casa. Con el tiempo vamos acumulando en nuestros armarios, estanterías y cajones, cosas materiales que no sabemos muy bien qué hacen ahí. Mientras que algunos objetos son guardados por su valor sentimental o con la intención de que nos vayan a servir en el futuro, otros son tan espantosos que no sabemos cómo han podido acabar en nuestra casa.

A la hora de realizar una limpieza general o buscar algún objeto específico por casa, la gente descubre que tiene en sus hogares todo tipo de cosas horribles, sin embargo nadie las había mostrado hasta ahora. Tras la petición de un usuario de Twitter, personas de todo el mundo están subiendo fotografías de los objetos más feos que tienen en su casa para que todo el mundo pueda verlos. Mientras que algunos son de lo más graciosos, otros podrían formar parte del atrezo de una película de terror.

Los objetos más feos que tienen algunas personas en sus casas

