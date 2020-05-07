¿Qué es lo más feo que tienes en casa? Decenas de usuarios comparten sus adquisiciones más horribles

Con el tiempo acumulamos objetos materiales que no sabemos de donde salieron

Algunos objetos son tan horribles que podrían formar parte de una película de terror

Imagen: iStock

En ocasiones nos ocurre que no somos conscientes de todo lo que tenemos en nuestra casa. Con el tiempo vamos acumulando en nuestros armarios, estanterías y cajones, cosas materiales que no sabemos muy bien qué hacen ahí. Mientras que algunos objetos son guardados por su valor sentimental o con la intención de que nos vayan a servir en el futuro, otros son tan espantosos que no sabemos cómo han podido acabar en nuestra casa.

A la hora de realizar una limpieza general o buscar algún objeto específico por casa, la gente descubre que tiene en sus hogares todo tipo de cosas horribles, sin embargo nadie las había mostrado hasta ahora. Tras la petición de un usuario de Twitter, personas de todo el mundo están subiendo fotografías de los objetos más feos que tienen en su casa para que todo el mundo pueda verlos. Mientras que algunos son de lo más graciosos, otros podrían formar parte del atrezo de una película de terror.

Los objetos más feos que tienen algunas personas en sus casas

My daughter aged 5: carefully and lovingly selected this as a gift for me.



My daughter aged 12: " Mum, why do you have that hideous clock?!" pic.twitter.com/x9CbpHRNtM  KJ Charles (@kj_charles) February 3, 2020

This painting is ~3 ft in width, and hangs above my living room couch. pic.twitter.com/WArpgfTNQr  Nicole Attercop (@LadyAttercop) February 3, 2020

This cursed doll pic.twitter.com/Pfx1gp24i4  Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) February 3, 2020

Okay, everyone shut up, it's my time to shine pic.twitter.com/LhynNWFWnE  Lydia Botters (@MrLloydSpandex) February 3, 2020

My MIL owns this but she doesnt have twitter (or taste) it "watches" you use the loo pic.twitter.com/WwLlHWOhRw  Siouxsie Helliwell (@Siouxs_Aitch) February 3, 2020

seeing as people seem to be checking out the above tweet, here are the bad boys pic.twitter.com/DT9lj46gBV  josie and the ???????????? (@josierustle) February 3, 2020

I made this in a porcelain class as a child (it's from a mold, I didn't sculpt it and I had help). I love how rediculous and creepy it is. I plan to make a fake succulent to stick in it. Also if you look close, the eyes look like they are melting pic.twitter.com/UK4eCDcmqt  SuchFinanceWow - Hire me to do your research (@ChronicFinance) February 3, 2020

Are you including things you wish you owned? Because when I went back to get this lamp it was gone and I have thought about it every day for the last four years. pic.twitter.com/4DHQVUE6Sp  Morag Lindsay (@morag_lindsay) February 3, 2020

I'm afraid of my friend's piggy bank pic.twitter.com/F4DTtJgtuQ  Jose Rivera (@attaboyjose) February 3, 2020

My aunt's Christmas decoration- it honestly looks like something that was designed at the last minute to use all the leftover parts of other items. Lol. pic.twitter.com/3qWX74zyWk  ? Oh?yJewels ? - Stay home! ???? (@OhMyJewels) February 3, 2020

That would be this thing. I gifted it to a friend. At least I *think* she's still a friend. She gave it back to me because she loves me so much. I accidentally forgot to bring it home though ???? pic.twitter.com/NFeSzptWeu  ???????? Annette ???????? (@AnnieRat1) February 3, 2020

A doll from my mother in law. It lives in the attic and I'm confident it's what goes bump in the night. pic.twitter.com/RrAFeuWVJY  Jennifer Wilson (@Imthejenn) February 3, 2020

I'm infamous for owning The Smiling Peanut. pic.twitter.com/xtJ0Y7De59  giraffeofbetrayal (@wrathofgiraffes) February 4, 2020

I miss him (terry) pic.twitter.com/3cdOzLabbV  snooki but gay (@humanmisspiggy) February 4, 2020