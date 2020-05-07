¿Qué es lo más feo que tienes en casa? Decenas de usuarios comparten sus adquisiciones más horribles

En ocasiones nos ocurre que no somos conscientes de todo lo que tenemos en nuestra casa. Con el tiempo vamos acumulando en nuestros armarios, estanterías y cajones, cosas materiales que no sabemos muy bien qué hacen ahí. Mientras que algunos objetos son guardados por su valor sentimental o con la intención de que nos vayan a servir en el futuro, otros son tan espantosos que no sabemos cómo han podido acabar en nuestra casa.
A la hora de realizar una limpieza general o buscar algún objeto específico por casa, la gente descubre que tiene en sus hogares todo tipo de cosas horribles, sin embargo nadie las había mostrado hasta ahora. Tras la petición de un usuario de Twitter, personas de todo el mundo están subiendo fotografías de los objetos más feos que tienen en su casa para que todo el mundo pueda verlos. Mientras que algunos son de lo más graciosos, otros podrían formar parte del atrezo de una película de terror.
My daughter aged 5: carefully and lovingly selected this as a gift for me. KJ Charles (@kj_charles) February 3, 2020
My daughter aged 12: " Mum, why do you have that hideous clock?!" pic.twitter.com/x9CbpHRNtM
This painting is ~3 ft in width, and hangs above my living room couch. pic.twitter.com/WArpgfTNQr Nicole Attercop (@LadyAttercop) February 3, 2020
This cursed doll pic.twitter.com/Pfx1gp24i4 Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) February 3, 2020
Okay, everyone shut up, it's my time to shine pic.twitter.com/LhynNWFWnE Lydia Botters (@MrLloydSpandex) February 3, 2020
My MIL owns this but she doesnt have twitter (or taste) it "watches" you use the loo pic.twitter.com/WwLlHWOhRw Siouxsie Helliwell (@Siouxs_Aitch) February 3, 2020
seeing as people seem to be checking out the above tweet, here are the bad boys pic.twitter.com/DT9lj46gBV josie and the ???????????? (@josierustle) February 3, 2020
A jar of "pickled people" pic.twitter.com/2HpxsucVay Mere (@zunderwhelmed) February 3, 2020
I made this in a porcelain class as a child (it's from a mold, I didn't sculpt it and I had help). I love how rediculous and creepy it is. I plan to make a fake succulent to stick in it. Also if you look close, the eyes look like they are melting pic.twitter.com/UK4eCDcmqt SuchFinanceWow - Hire me to do your research (@ChronicFinance) February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
Are you including things you wish you owned? Because when I went back to get this lamp it was gone and I have thought about it every day for the last four years. pic.twitter.com/4DHQVUE6Sp Morag Lindsay (@morag_lindsay) February 3, 2020
best $4.99 I ever spent. pic.twitter.com/EvDwpfrWHX gitanaAzul (@gitanaAzul) February 3, 2020
I'm afraid of my friend's piggy bank pic.twitter.com/F4DTtJgtuQ Jose Rivera (@attaboyjose) February 3, 2020
My aunt's Christmas decoration- it honestly looks like something that was designed at the last minute to use all the leftover parts of other items. Lol. pic.twitter.com/3qWX74zyWk ? Oh?yJewels ? - Stay home! ???? (@OhMyJewels) February 3, 2020
That would be this thing. I gifted it to a friend. At least I *think* she's still a friend. She gave it back to me because she loves me so much. I accidentally forgot to bring it home though ???? pic.twitter.com/NFeSzptWeu ???????? Annette ???????? (@AnnieRat1) February 3, 2020
A doll from my mother in law. It lives in the attic and I'm confident it's what goes bump in the night. pic.twitter.com/RrAFeuWVJY Jennifer Wilson (@Imthejenn) February 3, 2020
Either of these? pic.twitter.com/7PI6dwR2su @sarahdal (@sarahdal) February 3, 2020
I'm infamous for owning The Smiling Peanut. pic.twitter.com/xtJ0Y7De59 giraffeofbetrayal (@wrathofgiraffes) February 4, 2020
I miss him (terry) pic.twitter.com/3cdOzLabbV snooki but gay (@humanmisspiggy) February 4, 2020
This teapot, which was a 40th birthday present from some very dear friends. I saw it when we were on holiday with them but when we went back the shop was closed. She sneakily went and got it the next day. I love it and it is a triumph of form over function b/c the tail is hollow pic.twitter.com/mZeyC1jHq0 Tilly Latimer (@TilsLatimer) February 3, 2020
