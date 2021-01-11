¿Hablas en sueños? Twitter comparte las frases más divertidas escuchadas cuando alguien dormía

Existen muchas personas en el mundo que hablan incluso cuando están dormidos. Algunos lo hacen de forma esporádica y otros todas las noches, haciendo que su pareja se tenga que acostumbrar a ello. Las personas que hablan por las noches hablan de cualquier cosa que tenga que ver con lo que están soñando, algo que como ya sabemos es un cúmulo de imaginación y les puede hacer decir cosas de lo más divertidas.

Aunque son muchas las anécdotas que podemos ver por Internet sobre frases que la gente dice dormida, gracias a un nuevo hilo de Twitter podemos conocer muchas más. La usuaria Joanna Hardy publicó una frase que su pareja había dicho la noche anterior, algo a lo que miles de personas reaccionaron con sus propias anécdotas.

Las frases más divertidas de personas hablando en sueños

Good morning to everyone except my partner who, at 2am, mid-dream, sat bolt upright in bed and terrifyingly shouted into the dark: "Will there be a buffet?"  Joanna Hardy (@Joanna__Hardy) January 5, 2021

One night, my sleeping boyfriend woke me up by poking me in the shoulder then shouted: "booo!! Boooooo!" all while giving me the thumbs down. Then just rolled onto his back and folded his arms with a little giggle. ???????



Self esteem still hasn't fully recovered.  bernadette (@arcaciarose) January 5, 2021

A friend's father used to sleepwalk. His mother awoke at 2 AM to find his father opening, shutting, opening shutting, opening, shutting the blinds in the bedroom. She asked what he was doing, and he said, "I don't know, but they've got the wrong man for *this* damn job."????????????  Dr. Sandy Hughes (@SandyHughes17) January 5, 2021

Although the best one is when she woke me up, shaking me and shouting my name again and again.



Her: JAKEJAKEJAKEJAKEJAKE

Me: What? What is it?

Her: I think we should go to sleep now [rolls over and starts snoring]  Jake Archibald (@jaffathecake) January 5, 2021

Reminds me of when my husband woke me at 2am by proclaiming "Don't worry, I've got a cricket trophy in my locker, but you need to RUN AWAY NOW or there won't be crumpets" (pause) then a sinister whisper "Too late, they're coming for you now..." He slept well. Oddly, I did not.  Judith Lucy-Borden (@BordenLucy) January 5, 2021

"They warned me of goblins. Cute but you can't trust him. They are sneaky. I'm currently in the bath with one (Pause) Scrubbing him clean" - I laughed so hard I couldn't go back to sleep. My husband didn't believe he said any of those words. Last sentence is a family favourite.  Gin (@inkedgin) January 5, 2021

My hubby did worse once. He proper roared in my face, which woke him up & he said " oh I'm ever so sorry, I thought you were a tiger!". We couldn't stop giggling for an hour! ???????? ????  Jan Whiley (@Jan180) January 5, 2021