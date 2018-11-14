Entre horrible y aterrador: así es el gato más feo del mundo

Este reciente vídeo de un desaliñado gato blanco en lo que parece ser un patio trasero de una casa, no ha tardado en dar la vuelta al mundo y hacerse viral. Se escucha a alguien llamando la atención del animal para que deje de mirar al gato que se encuentra acostado en una de las ventanas. No obstante, a pesar de que el clip está filmado para hacernos pensar de que se trata de un extraño intruso, no es real.
Bueno, es una realidad a medias, porque el felino no tiene nada de ficticio: su nombre es Wilfred y es el gato persa chinchilla más horrible y más popular de Instagram. ¿La razón? Solo hay que verlo. La curiosa anatomía de su cara, su vasto conjunto de ojos desviados y sus enormes colmillos lo han convertido en toda una estrella de Internet.
???????????? . . . . . . . . #cat #cats #guilty #nature #thedodo #buzzfeed #buzfeedanimals #buzzfeedcats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #9gag #9gagcute #royalwedding #persiancat #wildlife #mood #currentmood #theellenshow #london #londonlife #cutepetclub #cutecatskittens #fluffypack #funnyvideos #nature_lovers #timeoutlondon #naturegram #cute
Una persona comienza a grabar a un felino que hipotéticamente está aterrorizando a su gato, pero es una versión narrada. Es decir, el vídeo viral es el resultado de una edición doblada del clip original, en el que encontraríamos a Wilfred disfrutar pacíficamente en el patio de la casa de su dueño Michael Rapaport.
Vale la pena dedicar unos minutos en ver el Instagram de Wilfred solo por ver el gran sentido del humor de su dueño. Michael Rapaport compara a su gato de ojos saltones con una gran cantidad de personajes, desde el popular meme de Steve Buscemi hasta William de la película "Dentro del Laberinto".
Doppelganger Series: Steve Buscemi/Wilfred This is the first comparison we ever got and we've been hearing it ever since! . . . . . . . . #catsofinstagram #stevebuscemi #cats_of_instagram #petstagram #catsarecrazy #funnycat #funnypets #funny #hilarious #funnymoments #funnypics #funnyasf #funnyaf #humor #humour #instafunny #funnymemes #comedy #lmao #mood #currentmood #movies #film #cute #adorable #actor #movie
Doppelganger Series: The Worm/Wilfred Ever since Wilfred's account started, we have been amazed by how many lookalike comparisons he inspired from people. I'm going to share some of the most common and funniest and would love to hear your thoughts on them! ???? I've started with The Worm from Labyrinth, which isn't one of the more common comparisons, but is one of my favourites as I loved this film when I was a little girl and thought that The Worm was the cutest little thing ever!!! ???? Keep the comparisons coming! . . . . . . . . #labyrinth #fantasy #fantasyfiction #adventure #theworm #doppelganger #fantasyfest #strange #spooky #fairytale #twins #cats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #theellenshow #ellenratemycat #buzzfeed #9gag #meowed #mood #currentmood #cute #adorable #petsofig #petsofig #filmfan #filmbuff #film
Wilfred had appeared to be engrossed in Mouse 2 when a thought apparently entered his head that made him respond like this. How I would love to know what his little imagination conjures. . . . . . . . . . . #cat #cats #petsofinstagram #petstagram #cats_of_instagram #catsofinstagram #persiancat #thedodo #london #londonlife #funny #lol #buzzfeedanimals #buzzfeed #persian #mood #currentmood #buzzfeedcats #9gag #theellenshow #ellenratemycat #strange #spooky #petsofig #funnyanimals #catvideos #cute #petstagram
Giving his 'Come to bed' eyes..???? . . . . . . . . #greeneyes #eyes #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #beauty #cat #cats #weird #cute #ellenratemycat #igers #petsofinstagram #petstagram #buzzfeedanimals #buzzfeed #9gag #autumntime #cute #london #londonlife #thedodo #cutepetclub #autumn #strange #mood #currentmood #theellenshow
