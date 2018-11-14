Entre horrible y aterrador: así es el gato más feo del mundo

Un desaliñado gato blanco aparece en el patio trasero de una casa

Es la criatura más horrible y más popular de Instagram

Imagen: Instagram / wilfredwarrior

Este reciente vídeo de un desaliñado gato blanco en lo que parece ser un patio trasero de una casa, no ha tardado en dar la vuelta al mundo y hacerse viral. Se escucha a alguien llamando la atención del animal para que deje de mirar al gato que se encuentra acostado en una de las ventanas. No obstante, a pesar de que el clip está filmado para hacernos pensar de que se trata de un extraño intruso, no es real.

Bueno, es una realidad a medias, porque el felino no tiene nada de ficticio: su nombre es Wilfred y es el gato persa chinchilla más horrible y más popular de Instagram. ¿La razón? Solo hay que verlo. La curiosa anatomía de su cara, su vasto conjunto de ojos desviados y sus enormes colmillos lo han convertido en toda una estrella de Internet.

Una persona comienza a grabar a un felino que hipotéticamente está aterrorizando a su gato, pero es una versión narrada. Es decir, el vídeo viral es el resultado de una edición doblada del clip original, en el que encontraríamos a Wilfred disfrutar pacíficamente en el patio de la casa de su dueño Michael Rapaport.

Vale la pena dedicar unos minutos en ver el Instagram de Wilfred solo por ver el gran sentido del humor de su dueño. Michael Rapaport compara a su gato de ojos saltones con una gran cantidad de personajes, desde el popular meme de Steve Buscemi hasta William de la película "Dentro del Laberinto".