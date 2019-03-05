Buscar
ViralPlus

La cuenta de Instagram que desmonta tus escenas de películas favoritas

EcoDiario.es
5/03/2019 - 14:06
0 Comentarios
  • Nunca pensamos en los profesionales que se esfuerzan para crear los efectos especiales
  • Publica fotografías en las que se compara la realidad con lo que se ve en la cinta
Imagen: Instagram / Movies.effects

Enlaces relacionados

Cuando nos disponemos a ver una película, rara vez pensamos en la gran cantidad de profesionales que se esfuerzan para crear esos efectos especiales. Sin embargo, existe un lado completamente diferente detrás de las cámaras y todo un proceso creativo que permite que el filme sea sencillamente extraordinario.

En muchas ocasiones nos dejamos llevar tanto por la narrativa de un filme que no nos paramos a pensar en cómo lo han hecho. Pero ahora, la cuenta de Instagram de Movie Effects descubre todos los secretos que hay detrás de las cámaras: publica una serie de fotografías en las que se compara la escena real con lo que se ve en la cinta, y seguro te sorprende ver cuánto puede cambiar una película sin sus efectos especiales.

Harry Potter

Piratas del Caribe

Juego de Tronos

Vengadores: Infinity War

Mad Max

La guerra del Planeta de los Simios

El libro de la selva

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Tag a friend The Jungle Book(2016). After/Before Effects. 7.5/10 IMDb 4/4Roger Ebert 95%Rotten Tomatoes Mowgli is a boy brought up in the jungle by a pack of wolves. When Shere Khan the tiger threatens to kill him, a panther and a bear help him escape. Release date: 8 April 2016 Director: Jon Favreau Featured song: The Bare Necessities Box office: 966.6 million USD #thejunglebook #theavengers #blackpanther #spiderman #tomholland #vfx #ironman #tonystatk #captainamerica #vfxworld #love #instagood #tbt #like #wolverine #superman #manofsteel #deadpool #aftereffects #beforeeffects #hollywood #behindthescenes #effects #vfx #shooting #dc #wb #picoftheday #xmen #marvel #starwars

Una publicación compartida de Movies Effects?Behind d Scenes (@movies.effects) el

Batman: El Caballero Oscuro

La Bella y la Bestia

Enlaces relacionados

Comentarios 0

Deja tu comentario

Comenta las noticias de elEconomista.es como usuario genérico o utiliza tus cuentas de Facebook o Google+ para garantizar la identidad de tus comentarios:

Usuario
Facebook
Google+
elEconomista no se hace responsable de las opiniones expresadas en los comentarias y las mismos no constituyen la opinión de elEconomista. No obstante, elEconomista no tiene obligación de controlar la utilización de éstos por los usuarios y no garantiza que se haga un uso diligente o prudente de los mismos. Tampoco tiene la obligación de verificar y no verifica la identidad de los usuarios, ni la veracidad, vigencia, exhaustividad y/o autenticidad de los datos que los usuarios proporcionan y excluye cualquier responsabilidad por los daños y perjuicios de toda naturaleza que pudieran deberse a la utilización de los mismos o que puedan deberse a la ilicitud, carácter lesivo, falta de veracidad, vigencia, exhaustividad y/o autenticidad de la información proporcionada.
El flash: toda la última hora

En Portada ecoDiario.es

elEconomista.es
Ir a elEconomistaamerica
Más noticias de motor
Más noticias de televisión